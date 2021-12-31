#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 31 December 2021
Advertisement

Prince Andrew's accuser insists she is a US resident, despite his lawyer's claim

Virginia Giuffre called the action by Andrew’s attorneys to temporarily halt progression of the lawsuit toward trial a “transparent attempt to delay discovery into his own documents and testimony”.

By Press Association Friday 31 Dec 2021, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 6,769 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5643481
Prince Andrew
Image: Alamy
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew
Image: Alamy

LAWYERS FOR THE woman who says Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 have insisted that she is a US resident even though Andrew’s lawyers say otherwise.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers filed their response to papers earlier this week in which Andrew’s lawyers say she is really living in Australia, where she has resided for all but two of the last 19 years.

Lawyers for the prince said the lawsuit she filed in August in Manhattan federal court in which she claimed the prince sexually abused her on multiple occasions in 2001 should not proceed until it is determined whether she is qualified by residency to file the US lawsuit.

They have already asked a judge to toss out the lawsuit on multiple grounds, saying the prince never sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre.

The duke’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, has called the lawsuit “baseless”.

jeffrey-epstein-death Virginia Giuffre Source: PA

But in a court filing yesterday, lawyers for Ms Giuffre called the action by Andrew’s attorneys to temporarily halt progression of the lawsuit toward trial a “transparent attempt to delay discovery into his own documents and testimony”.

They said the prince has claimed he has no documents that would be responsive to the majority of requests by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers, including of any communications with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell or the late financier Jeffrey Epstein or relating to his trips to Florida, New York or various locations in London.

And they said he has also denied having documents supporting a claim that he has a medical inability to sweat, an alibi he offered in a media interview.

As for their client’s residence, they said her domicile is in Colorado, where her mother resides, and noted that she is registered to vote there. They said those facts and additional evidence establish her Colorado citizenship.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A message seeking comment was sent to the duke’s lawyers.

cecil-wedding-duke-maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell Source: PA

Maxwell, 60, was convicted on Wednesday of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after a month-long trial.

Her lawyers had argued that she was made a scapegoat by the US government after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was arrested a year later.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie