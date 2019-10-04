Prince Harry sues the Sun and Daily Mirror over alleged phone hacking

PRINCE HARRY HAS initiated legal proceedings against the publishers of the Sun and the Daily Mirror newspapers over alleged phone hacking.

A royal source confirmed Harry had filed claims at the High Court “regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages” but that as the particulars of the claims were not yet public, there could be no further comment.

It comes three days after it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is suing the Mail on Sunday after it published a letter she wrote to her father.

A spokeswoman for News Group Newspapers (NGN) – which owns The Sun and the now defunct News of The World – said: “We confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex. We have no further comment to make at the current time.”

A source at Reach plc, which owns the Mirror, said they were aware that proceedings had been issued but had not yet received them, so they were unable to comment further.

The launch of the Duchess’ case earlier this week prompted Prince Harry to launch a stinging attack on the tabloid media, in which he claimed his wife was being hounded by the press in the same way as his mother, Princess Diana, was before her death in 1997.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” he said.

