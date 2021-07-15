Protest outside Áras an Uachtaráin against vaccines and new Covid-19 legislation

Protestors outside Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, Dublin, this evening.

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have protested outside Áras an Uachtaráin this evening against vaccines and new legislation to allow for the re-opening of indoor dining.

It is the second protest in two days following a similar event outside the Convention Centre in Dublin City Centre, where a large crowd gathered to voice their opposition to the Digital Covid Certificate.

The Digital Covid Certificate will be used across the EU to facilitate travel.

These certificates will also now be used by fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from Covid in the past six months to access indoor dining services.

This evening’s protest targeted President Michael D Higgins in an effort to compel him not to sign the legislation underpinning the opening of indoor hospitality into law.

Crowds, some wearing Irish tri-colours and holding banners and posters, gathered on the roundabout at the entrance to the Áras on Chesterfield Avenue in the Phoenix Park.

The crowd, estimated to be approximately 400 people, cheered and chanted “Shame on You”.

A woman addresses the crowd at the protest.

One attendee was carrying the flag of the United States, while another carried a flag depicting religious iconography.

A number of people carried banners and posters with slogans claiming the Covid-19 vaccines harm people. Other placards called on people to destroy the Government.

People hold anti-vaccine posters. Source: Leah Farrell

The demonstration outside Aras an Uachtarain started at around 7pm.

A garda spokesperson said they were aware of the protest and said “the situation is being monitored”.

The Health (Amendment No.2) Bill 2021, which allows for a phased return of indoor hospitality, initially to people who can produce verifiable evidence of vaccination or immunity from Covid-19 is expected to be signed by the President in time for a reopening date of 26 July.

The Dáil, sitting at the Convention Centre last night, passed the second reading of the bill by 72 votes to 66.