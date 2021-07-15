#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 15 July 2021
Advertisement

Protest outside Áras an Uachtaráin against vaccines and new Covid-19 legislation

It is the second protest in two days after a similar event against the Dáil vote on new legislation yesterday.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 9:34 PM
17 minutes ago 4,757 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5496915
Protestors outside Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, Dublin, this evening.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Protestors outside Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, Dublin, this evening.
Protestors outside Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, Dublin, this evening.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have protested outside Áras an Uachtaráin this evening against vaccines and new legislation to allow for the re-opening of indoor dining.

It is the second protest in two days following a similar event outside the Convention Centre in Dublin City Centre, where a large crowd gathered to voice their opposition to the Digital Covid Certificate.

The Digital Covid Certificate will be used across the EU to facilitate travel.

These certificates will also now be used by fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from Covid in the past six months to access indoor dining services.

This evening’s protest targeted President Michael D Higgins in an effort to compel him not to sign the legislation underpinning the opening of indoor hospitality into law. 

Crowds, some wearing Irish tri-colours and holding banners and posters, gathered on the roundabout at the entrance to the Áras on Chesterfield Avenue in the Phoenix Park.

The crowd, estimated to be approximately 400 people, cheered and chanted “Shame on You”.

Vaccine protest 008 A woman addresses the crowd at the protest.

One attendee was carrying the flag of the United States, while another carried a flag depicting religious iconography.

A number of people carried banners and posters with slogans claiming the Covid-19 vaccines harm people. Other placards called on people to destroy the Government. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Vaccine protest 001 People hold anti-vaccine posters. Source: Leah Farrell

The demonstration outside Aras an Uachtarain started at around 7pm.

A garda spokesperson said they were aware of the protest and said “the situation is being monitored”. 

The Health (Amendment No.2) Bill 2021, which allows for a phased return of indoor hospitality, initially to people who can produce verifiable evidence of vaccination or immunity from Covid-19 is expected to be signed by the President in time for a reopening date of 26 July.

The Dáil, sitting at the Convention Centre last night, passed the second reading of the bill by 72 votes to 66. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie