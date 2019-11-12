Protesters gather inside Roscommon house at centre of eviction row

OVER A DOZEN people have gathered at a house near Strokestown, Co Roscommon in support of a family at the centre of an repossession ruling.

In October, a court ruled that KBC bank was entitled to an injunction compelling siblings Michael Anthony, David and Geraldine McGann to vacate their family home at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, pending the final outcome of the dispute.

In his judgment last month, Mr Justice Senan Allen said he was satisfied from the evidence that the defendants had no entitlement to be on the property and gave an order until noon today for the defendants to vacate and cease trespassing on the property.

He said the bank had obtained and executed a valid possession order over the property, and that the McGanns are trespassers on the property.

A number of people gathered at the house – which was at the centre of a controversial eviction last year – today to oppose the property’s repossession.

People stood inside the front gate of the house this afternoon and placed anti-eviction signs on the property.

It’s unclear if the McCanns are at the house today.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, KBC said that while it does not comment on individual cases “the repossession of a family home is always a last resort and comes after a long period of time when all avenues have been exhausted, from a financial and legal perspective”.

KBC said that in all cases like this, it makes “every effort to find a solution”.

It said that “this is a legal matter, the execution of a court order, and to reflect our respect of same”, it has no further comment to make.