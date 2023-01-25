PSNI issue information appeal after duo escape from prison

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information to assist in locating two prisoners who have escaped and are now at large.

The pair, 49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland, are believed to be together.

They were seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast last Saturday, 21 January, at approximately 1.45pm.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004.

She is described as being 5’ 2” in height and of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes.

She has two tattoos including the words “mum” and “dad” on the underside of her right forearm.

When last seen, she was wearing a sky blue coloured jacket and light-coloured leggings, carrying a reusable bag for life and pulling a trolley bag.

McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

He is described as being roughly 5’10”, of medium build with blue eyes, balding fair hair.

He has a tattoo on his left arm, and was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage.

The PSNI is appealing to McDonagh and McPartland to hand themselves in.

It is also urging anyone who has seem them, or who knows of their whereabouts, not to approach them, but to come forward.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.