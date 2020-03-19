Five masked men armed with machete enter property and assault man in 'paramilitary-style attack'

POLICE IN Northern Ireland have launched a public appeal for information after five masked men armed with a machete forced their way into an apartment an attacked a man in his 20s.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm last night in the Casement Street area of Ballymena and the victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries to the head.

“This was a vicious and brutal assault, which we are treating as a paramilitary-style attack at this time. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and stop this from happening to anyone else,” Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or has information they think could assist this investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2041 of 18/03/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, detectives in Belfast are also appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in west Belfast yesterday evening.

“It was reported that sometime between 8:15pm and 8.30pm, three males forced entry to a property in the Larkspur Rise area,” police said.

“The men, who were reported to be armed with weapons, forced the woman to the ground and demanded money from her, before fleeing. This was a frightening ordeal for the victim in her home, somewhere she rightly deserves to feel safe.

“Enquiries are underway, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information about this incident which could assist with our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1779 of 18/03/20.”

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in relation to this reported crime.