Police in the North appeal for witnesses after train station fight involving up to 20 people

POLICE IN THE North are appealing for witnesses after a group of up to 20 people were involved in a fight in a Co Antrim train station.

Around 9.45pm on Saturday, the incident within Ballymoney train station was reported to the PSNI.

A glass bottle was thrown during the disturbance, which had spilled out onto the platform, and a 14-year-old boy sustained an injury which required hospital treatment.

A number of others were injured and received medical attention at the scene.

Officers attended the scene and brought the disturbance under control and cautioned three people in connection with the incident.

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media.

In a statement this morning, PSNI Sergeant Jamie Halligan said that officers are “aware of the concern surrounding this incident and the footage circulating on social media”.

He added: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal for the public’s assistance.

“Anyone who was in the area of Ballymoney Train Station at the time and who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to call us.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Local Ulster Unionist Party councillor Darryl Wilson said that he was “beyond horrified at the footage”.

“This has gone on far too long and happened too many times now,” said Wilson.

“After seeing this gruesome assault, I could easily be commenting on a fatality this evening. “Those responsible must be brought to justice and feel the full force of the law.”