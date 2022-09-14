Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
Advertisement

Police charge 31-year-old man with murder of west Belfast woman

The PSNI’s major investigation team launched a murder investigation following a post-mortem of her body.

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 7:53 AM
5 minutes ago 447 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5865763
Hollie Thomson
Image: PSNI handout
Hollie Thomson
Hollie Thomson
Image: PSNI handout

A 31-YEAR-old man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson from the Greenan area in west Belfast.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police arrested the man a day earlier following the “sudden death” of Thomson on Sunday morning at a property in west Belfast.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team launched a murder investigation following a post-mortem of her body.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin earlier said police arrested him on on suspicion of murder and of “being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug”.

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation are being urged to contact the major investigation team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101, quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie