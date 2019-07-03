This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It could have been catastrophic': PSNI attempt to identify motorist who drove into oncoming traffic

The incident was captured on dash-cam footage last week.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 12:05 PM
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

THE PSNI HAS issued an appeal to identify the driver of a car who was seen driving into oncoming traffic in Co Antrim last week.

The motorist was captured on camera driving on the wrong side of the road in the hard shoulder on Ballybogey Road in the Ballymoney area at around 8am on Thursday 27 June.

Police became aware of the driver’s actions after seeing dash-cam footage which showed the incident, and believe the vehicle involved was a blue BMW.

“Had this car struck a vehicle, it could have had catastrophic consequences and I would urge the driver of this vehicle to come forward to us,” Sergeant Robert Ennis said.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Ballybogey Road around this time on Thursday and saw this vehicle, or who may have captured this incident on their dash cam to contact us.”

Members of the public who can assist police with their investigations are asked to contact police in Coleraine, quoting reference number 2423 of 28/6/19.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

