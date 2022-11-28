PSNI investigating claim Arm na Poblachta responsible for Derry security alert

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE PSNI ARE investigating a claim that dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta was responsible for a viable bomb being left outside a police station in Derry.
On Sunday, 20 November, a man was forced at gunpoint to drive to a police station in Derry city by a number of armed men who forced the driver to abandon his Ford Mondeo.
The man, who was a delivery driver, told the police that the men had put a “device” in the rear of the car.
This led to a major security alert, causing locals to be evacuated to spend the night at a nearby community centre.
Several roads were also cordoned off the next day and a hospital and primary school were closed for safety reasons.
The PSNI initially said it was “an elaborate hoax”, but later confirmed that it was a “viable explosive device”.
Last Thursday, a 54-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. He was released on Friday following questioning.
The incident came just days after police said they believed the New IRA could be responsible for an incident in which two officers escaped injury when their car was targeted in a bomb attack in Strabane, Co Tyrone.
Today, Detective Chief Inspector Logue said that detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit “are investigating a claim of responsibility that Arm na Poblachta (ANP) was responsible for a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert” in the Waterside area of Derry on 20 November.
“We are keeping an open mind and the investigation continues,” Logue said.
Anyone with information about the incident in Derry is asked to contact police on 101.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS