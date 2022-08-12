Man released on bail after being arrested by NI police investigating Michaela McAreavey video

A MAN WAS arrested and has been released on bail by police in Northern Ireland investigating a video posted online relating to Michaela McAreavey.

A video which went viral on social media in June was widely condemned after it depicted a room of men singing a song about the murder of the 27-year-old Irish language teacher in Mauritius.

Michaela, who was from Co Tyrone, was killed while on honeymoon in 2011. She was the daughter of Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said three men have previously attended voluntarily for interview in relation to the video that emerged in June.

It is unknown where the video took place but union flags and Orange Order paintings can be seen in the room, leading the Orange Order to condemn the chant and launch an inquiry.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday by investigating police. The PSNI said he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two men apologised in June for their part in the incident.

John Bell and Andrew McDade say it was a “matter of deep shame and regret” to have been involved in broadcasting and singing about her murder.

They said that it was an “offensive, vile and wholly abhorrent chant”.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the video as “beyond comprehension”.