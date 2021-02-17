Three men arrested over loyalist gathering in east Belfast

POLICE INVESTIGATING A “significant gathering” of men in east Belfast earlier this month have arrested three men.

The men aged 58, 56 and 34 were arrested this morning on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences following the gathering in Pitt Park on 2 February.

Scores of men wearing face coverings and hoods or hats to conceal their identity were seen in a video circulated on social media.

The incident on 2 February was previously described as a loyalist paramilitary show of strength, with police today saying they have linked the incident to the East Belfast UVF.

“Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to East Belfast UVF is continuing at pace and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act,” Detective chief superintendent John McVea said.

“We continue to gather and examine all available evidence in order to determine who was in Pitt Park on 2 February 2021 and I would appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The three men are currently being questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.

Officers said a number of searches are still ongoing in Lisburn and east Belfast in connection with the investigation this morning.