This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 25 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TheJournal.ie's Weekend Pub Quiz part three (a you-know-what free zone)

Do you have what it takes?

By Sean Murray Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 23,207 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5081030

IT’S ANOTHER SATURDAY night, so that means another pub quiz on TheJournal.ie.

We can’t go the pub right now, but that doesn’t mean the noble tradition of pub quizzing needs to fall by the wayside.

You can even make this your evening quiz over a zoom call with pals.

There’s five categories this week – geography, sports, TV, history and then some general knowledge.

(And you can also find here parts one and two).

Best of luck.

Okay, let's start with geography. Where in Ireland would you find the town of Abbeyfeale, which featured in RTÉ documentary this week?
RTÉ
Limerick
Longford

Leitrim
Cork
Which of these countries does NOT border China?
Myanmar
Mongolia

Russia
Uzbekistan
Which of these countries has the largest population?
Norway
Sweden

Denmark
Finland
Where would you find the Atacama Desert?
Chile
Botswana

Iran
Sudan
Which European city is this?
S-F/Shutterstock
Milan
Marseille

Porto
Valencia
Bit of sport now. Lewis Hamilton has won the last few Formula One World Driver's Championships. Who was the last man other than Hamilton to take the crown?
David Davies/PA Images
Fernando Alonso
Sebastian Vettel

Nico Hulkenburg
Nico Rosberg
The USA are the current FIFA Women's World Cup champions. Who did they beat in the 2019 final?
Nic Coury/PA Images
Netherlands
Germany

England
Japan
In GAA, which of these has won the most All-Star awards since 1971?
Colm 'Gooch' Cooper
DJ Carey

Stephen Cluxton
Jimmy Barry Murphy
If you added together all the times that English teams have won the Soccer European Cup/Champions League, what would that figure be?
Dave Thompson/PA Images
Eight
Ten

Twelve
Thirteen
Which of these isn't one of the British Triple Crown races in horse racing?
Epsom Derby
1,000 Guineas Stakes

2,000 Guineas Stakes
St Leger Stakes
A TV round now. Which English town is Fawlty Towers set in?
BBC
Blackpool
Margate

Torquay
Bournemouth
Which of these hasn't co-hosted Winning Streak with Marty Whelan at least once?
RTÉ
Kathryn Thomas
Geri Maye

Nuala Carey
Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh
Sean O'Rourke announced he was retiring from RTÉ this week. Which of these shows did he occasionally present?
The Late Late Show
Questions & Answers

Today Tonight
Crimecall
How many sisters did Joey Tribbiani have in Friends?
Five
Six

Seven
Eight
Who plays the rogue lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad?
Bob Odenkirk
Dean Norris

Bryan Cranston
Aaron Paul
Some history now. Which music festival shares a name with a painting by Renaissance artist Boticelli?
Coachella
Primavera

Lovebox
Longitude
Which of these high-profile Nazis survived World War II and faced prosecution at the Nuremberg Trials?
PA Images
Hermann Goring
Heinrich Himmler

Joseph Goebbels
Reinhard Heydrich
Where was the famous explorer Christopher Columbus born?
Spain
Portugal

Italy
France
Which of these uprisings by Irish people against British and English forces took place first?
Second Desmond Rebellion
Williamite War

The 1798 Rebellion
O'Doherty's Rebellion
Who was the first emperor of Rome?
PA Images
Julius Caesar
Augustus

Claudius
Nero
And we'll finish off with some general knowledge. In geometry, what's a ten-sided shape called?
Decagon
Decahedron

Dodecahedron
Polygon
What's the official currency of Vietnam?
PA Images
Yuan
Dong

Bhat
US Dollar
Who's the current Minister for Communications?
Joe McHugh
Heather Humphreys

Regina Doherty
Richard Bruton
In the German language, if you asked someone for "getrank" what are you asking them for?
Directions
A drink

Some advice
A souvenir
Which of these soft drinks hit the market first?
Chones/Shutterstock
Pepsi
Coca-Cola
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Hat Trick/Channel 4
You scored out of !
1st prize
Is that Hud Hastings? Is he wearing a crown?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Great job
You did very well there. Fair play, we're delighted for you.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Decent job
You did okay. I guess.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not great
The questions didn't fall for you today, but maybe next time?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ooof
This is only a minor blip isn't it?
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie