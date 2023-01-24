Publicans to raise concerns over changes to pub licencing rules

PUBLICIANS WILL RAISE concerns about the Government’s plans to relax pub licencing rules, saying that it could lead to a further decrease in the number of pubs across the country.

The Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) are set to tell TDs this afternoon that they oppose the change of the extinguishment requirement for new pub licences, saying that it won’t have an impact on improving conditions for rural pubs.

Under current legislation, people seeking to open a pub must buy an existing pub licence from an established publican.

However, the proposed legislation will allow for anyone to purchase a licence.

In their opening statement to the Joint Oireachtas Justice Committee, CEO of the LVA Donall O’Keeffe will tell TDs and Senators that any change to the extinguishment system will mainly focus on adding new pubs to urban areas.

“Any new licences sought will be in areas of higher demand – cities, provincial towns, tourist locations. Who wants more pubs in these areas,” O’Keeffe will say.

O’Keeffe is also set to raise concerns over the potential impact to both public health and public order, saying that the extinguishment system exists to allow for regulatory control.

He will also say that Ireland is “over-pubbed”, with 6,800 pub licences currently in circulation.

“Some 1,800 pubs have closed in Ireland since 2005, confirming a total over-supply of pubs and serious viability challenges.

“This combination of too many pubs, particularly in rural Ireland, together with falling demand, means that overall pub numbers will continue to fall, irrespective of any changes in the extinguishment requirement.”

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) is also set to raise concerns about the extinguishment changes, saying that it may lead to the growth of international chain pubs across the country.

“This deregulation could lead to increased competition from multi-national and international businesses and could be a threat to local and family businesses in every community,” MEAI will tell TDs.

Nightclub changes

While there is criticism of the changes to extinguishment, the industry has welcomed the proposed changes to trading hours for pubs, late bars and nightclubs.

In particular, the annual permit for both nightclubs and late bars has been welcomed by the LVA, saying that it is a “far better option”.

However, the Give Us The Night campaign will criticise the “exorbitant” licencing costs for both late bars and nightclubs, saying that venues should only be required to pay a yearly court administration fee.

The campaign group will also call for a specific venue licence for nightclubs, seperate from a pub licence.

“We asked that dance venues be given a specific venue licence, instead a nightclub permit is proposed which keeps us tied directly to the pub licencing system. A club is not a pub and vice-versa.”