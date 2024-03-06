Young puppy 'exchanged for drugs' given 'bright future' after being seized by gardaí

A YOUNG PUPPY that was “exchanged for drugs” has been given a “bright future” after being seized by gardaí.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said gardaí seized a dog under the Animal Health and Welfare Act at around 5.40pm on Monday in the Dublin 8 area as part of an “ongoing investigation”.

The dog has since been transferred to the care of the animal welfare charity ‘My Lovely Horse Rescue’.

In a post on social media, My Lovely Horse Rescue said the puppy, believed to be around a month old, was “exchanged for drugs”.

Martina Kenny, co-founder of the animal welfare charity, told The Journal that such exchanges “happen more than you think”.

TINY PUPPY EXCHANGED FOR DRUGS 💔💔💔💔🤬🤬🤬🤬



We had a call at 1am this morning about this poor little baby girl, she can only be about 4 weeks old 💔

Thankfully @gardainfo

An Garda Síochána Kevin Street Dublin saw her and seized her straight away.

They held her and cuddled… pic.twitter.com/oAutOGCAp5 — My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) March 5, 2024

“For example, a couple of years ago, we came across an incident where a young pony was swapped for a mobile phone,” said Kenny.

“It is common sadly and it is pretty awful, especially this situation of a tiny puppy.”

Kenny told The Journal that gardaí on Kevin Street in Dublin contacted the charity and held the puppy until volunteers arrived from the Cork-based charity in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Advertisement

“We work closely with gardaí and some of our volunteers are guards, so they got in touch with us,” said Kenny.

The puppy, which has been called Annabel, is now being looked after by volunteers from My Lovely Horse Rescue.

“She’s getting the best care, loads and loads of TLC,” said Kenny.

“She’s drinking her puppy milk which is great.

“She has a lot of weight to put on and is suffering from worms, but she’s doing very well now and she has a brilliant chance now because we caught her on time.”

Kenny said the puppy was being “bartered for drugs and the pup was the transaction”.

“It’s sad but that’s sometimes what we work with,” said Kenny. “Every day, we come across another cruel, horrible act against an animal.”

Kenny said the pup will be up for adoption when she’s about 10 to 12 weeks old and remarked that there should be no issue in finding her a new home.

“I’m sure she’ll get into an amazing home and she has a bright future from today, that will be full of love and she’ll never have to worry again.”