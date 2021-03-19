#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 19 March 2021
Quiz: How well do you remember these fads from the 2010s?

Some of these are sure to feature on RTÉ’s new series of Reeling In The Years, which begins next month.

By Sean Murray Friday 19 Mar 2021, 9:30 PM
YESTERDAY, RTÉ ANNOUNCED that a new series of the much-loved Reeling In The Years will air next month

This series will focus on the decade just gone, covering the years 2010-2019.

As well as featuring the serious stuff that made headlines in those years, it’ll also look at some of the short-lived fads of the time. 

This quiz is all about those fads.

Best of luck.

What on earth is this?
Ink drop/Shutterstock
A pog
A fidget spinner

A tamagotchi
A mad yoke
What is being played on a phone here?
Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Pokemon Flow
Pokemon Glow

Pokemon Go
Pokemon No
We were throwing buckets of ice over our heads in 2014. Why?
Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
To raise money for charity
It was a tie-in for the World Cup that summer

The government said they'd end austerity if everyone did it
It was extremely warm that summer
Why did we collectively go mad over this photo of a dress?
Penneys ran out of them because they were so popular
People couldn't decide what colour it was

It was worn by Lady Gaga to the Grammys
Because it's just a really nice dress
What is the name of the dance made famous by the "Backpack Kid" on Saturday Night Live and the video game Fortnite?
Bricolage/Shutterstock
Brushing
Flossing

Cleaning
Scooping
What's the name of this game first released in 2012?
VVVproduct/Shutterstock
Candy Crush Saga
Candy Crush Trilogy

Candy Crush Ultimate
Candy Crush: Rage
People start doing the Gangnam Style dance in 2012. But who released the song?
Debby Wong/Shutterstock
Pi
Psi

Psy
π
What's this footballer doing?
Nick Potts/PA Images
Mabbing
Jabbing

Nabbing
Dabbing
Which of these is a collective dance that people started doing in 2013?
Julian Stratenschulte/PA Images
Bronxy Beat
Harlem Shake

Uptown Funk
Brooklyn Banger
Which of these fads from the 2010s have I made up?
The Rice Bucket Challenge
Gallon Smashing

Cloudy Hippos
Twerking
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks, well done
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaaad
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

    Policies

