Quiz: How well do you remember these fads from the 2010s?

YESTERDAY, RTÉ ANNOUNCED that a new series of the much-loved Reeling In The Years will air next month.

This series will focus on the decade just gone, covering the years 2010-2019.

As well as featuring the serious stuff that made headlines in those years, it’ll also look at some of the short-lived fads of the time.

This quiz is all about those fads.

Best of luck.

