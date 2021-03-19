Quiz: How well do you remember these fads from the 2010s?

YESTERDAY, RTÉ ANNOUNCED that a new series of the much-loved Reeling In The Years will air next month.
This series will focus on the decade just gone, covering the years 2010-2019.
As well as featuring the serious stuff that made headlines in those years, it’ll also look at some of the short-lived fads of the time.
This quiz is all about those fads.
Best of luck.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)