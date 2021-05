A FEW MONTHS ago, we tested your knowledge of classic hits from the 1970s.

For this quiz, we’re taking a step forward in time to when hair got weirder, tunes got synthier and everyone had MTV on the telly.

Best of luck!

Which of these songs began 1980 atop Ireland's single chart at no.1? Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2) - Pink Floyd Pass the Dutchie - Musical Youth

Two Tribes - Frankie Goes to Hollywood Desire - U2 Duran Duran had a slew of hits in the 80s. Three band members shared the same surname. What was it? Kemp Jones

Taylor Le Bon Which band had a no.1 hit in 1983 with the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight? Close Call Best Shot

Good Shout Tight Fit George Michael fronted the hit duo Wham! What was the other lads' name? Paul Stewart Vince Clarke

Andrew Ridgeley Peter Hook Which of these Rod Stewart songs got to no.1 in Ireland in the 1980s? Another Heartache Baby Jane

Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? Maggie May U2 had a string of songs reach no.2 in the charts in the early 80s. Which song finally nabbed them no.1 in the Irish charts in 1985? New Year's Day The Unforgettable Fire

Two Hearts Beat As One Pride (In The Name of Love) After a tremendously successful 1970s, The Bee Gees would go on to have no no.1 hit at all in the 1980s - true or false? True False "So true, funny how it seems / Always in time, but never in line for dreams" is the opening lyrics to which song? Hold Me Now - Johnny Logan Is There Something I Should Know? - Duran Duran

True - Spandau Ballet Everybody Wants to Rule The World - Tears for Fears The song The Boys in Green by the Republic of Ireland Soccer Squad went straight into no.1 in the summer of Euro 88. How many weeks did it remain in the charts? 1 11

22 111 Which song ended 1989 as no.1 in the Irish charts? Especially For You - Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Like A Prayer - Madonna

