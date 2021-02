Finish this lyric to the Bee Gee's Stayin' Alive: "And now it's alright, it's okay/ And you may look the other way/ We can try to understand..." "...The new president's effect on man." "...The stock exchange's effect on man."

"...The New York Times' effect on man." "...the new women's effect on man."

Dolly Parton said that she came up with the clacking typewriter rhythm for '9 to 5' by doing what? (The song was released in 1980, but we'll allow it.) Running her acrylic fingernails back and forth against one another Using a hair comb against the side of a table

Drumming her fingernails on the table Using her typewriter

In Fleetwood Mac's Go Your Own Way, what was the song inspired by? The experience of leaving home as a teenager to pursue a career in music An argument the band had about what road to take while on tour in Alabama

Lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham's breakup with his fellow bandmate, Stevie Nicks

What age was Kate Bush when she wrote Wuthering Heights? 18 24

26 30

In the Talking Heads' Psycho Killer, what does "qu'est-ce que c'est" mean? What? What is that?

I don't know? This is it

Which of these is not a lyric in Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run? In the day we sweat it out on the streets Just wrap your legs 'round these velvet rims

And strap your hands 'cross my engines Feel my chrome wheels rev out the highway

Paul Simon's 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover was his only number-one hit in the US as a solo artist. True False

After multiple versions of Heart of Glass by Blondie were recorded, it was released in 1979. But what lyric made US radio stations and the BBC reluctant to play it, forcing it to be changed? Once I had a love, it was grass Soon turned out, it was a pain in the ass

Mucho mistrust, love's gone behind Lost inside/ Adorable illusion and a great behind

Superstition by Stevie Wonder was written in collaboration with who? Jeff Beck Jon Bon Jovi

Brian May Morrissey