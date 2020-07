SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND in Swords in north county Dublin are thought to date back to a Medieval plague, experts have said.

They are thought to belong to a Medieval burial site that had previously been excavated by archaeologists. How much do you know about some of Ireland’s best-known historical sites?

Which of these is NOT an archaeological site near the River Boyne? Wikimedia Newgrange Dowth

Sowth Knowth In what Irish county is Clonmacnoise? PA Images Galway Offaly

Westmeath Tipperary Skellig Michael is approximately how many kilometres off the Kerry coast? PA Images 7km 12km

17km 22km This 12th century church in Laragh in Wicklow is known as what? Visit Wicklow St. Kevin’s Kitchen St. Kevin’s Boot Room

St. Kevin’s Hideaway St. Kevin’s Hut The Carrowkeel megalithic complex is located in Co Sligo, on which mountainous area? Youtube Maam Turks Galtee Mountains

MacGillycuddy's Reeks Bricklieve Mountains Kilcooly Abbey is in which county? Tarquin Blake Cork Kerry

Tipperary Waterford This stone circle in Cork is know as what? Wikimedia Clogagh Stone Circle Timoleague Stone Circle

Drombeg Stone Circle The Rebel Ring Poulnabrone is an example of what kind of tomb? Wikimedia Passage tomb Dolmen

Court cairn Wedge tomb In archeology, dark patches in ground where wooden poles were placed in the past are known as what? Wikimedia Past holes Post holes

Host holes Lost holes When is it estimated that Newgrange was built? PA Images 9500 BC 5000 BC

