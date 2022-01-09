Quiz: How much do you know about Australia?

THE MEN’S WORLD number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has faced a difficult week after being denied entry into Australia to play in the Australian Open.

In recent days he has remained at an immigration detention centre while he awaits a hearing on whether or not he will be allowed enter the country or be deported.

The story made headlines as Australian Conservative Prime Minister, Scott Morrison said that Djokovic had failed to provide adequate proof of medical exemption from vaccination that would allow him to enter the country.

“Rules are rules and there are no special cases,” Morrison said.

The incident has turned into a diplomatic spat, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić saying that Djokovic was being mistreated by Australian authorities.

