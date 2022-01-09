#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Australia?

A quiz on the land down under.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
40 minutes ago 9,393 Views 6 Comments
The Sydney Opera House
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Sydney Opera House
The Sydney Opera House
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE MEN’S WORLD number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has faced a difficult week after being denied entry into Australia to play in the Australian Open.

In recent days he has remained at an immigration detention centre while he awaits a hearing on whether or not he will be allowed enter the country or be deported.

The story made headlines as Australian Conservative Prime Minister, Scott Morrison said that Djokovic had failed to provide adequate proof of medical exemption from vaccination that would allow him to enter the country.

“Rules are rules and there are no special cases,” Morrison said.

The incident has turned into a diplomatic spat, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić saying that Djokovic was being mistreated by Australian authorities.

With Australia in the spotlight this week, why not try our quiz on the land down under?

What is the capital city of Australia?
Alamy
Sydney
Melbourne

Canberra
Perth
How many federal states are there in Australia?
Alamy
Five
Six

Seven
Eight
In square kilometres, how much of the country is taken up by the Australian outback?
Alamy
4.3 million square kilometres
5 million square kilometres

5.3 million square kilometres
5.6 million square kilometres
How many seasons of "Nothing to Declare", also known as "Border Security: Australia's Front Line", have there been since the show began in 2004?
Alamy
13 seasons
14 seasons

15 seasons
16 seasons
Is Australia technically a continent?
No
Yes
According to the 2016 Australian census, how many thousand Irish-born people are living there (rounded up to the nearest thousand)
Alamy
70,000
75,000

80,000
85,000
Which of these Irish Taoisigh have gone on a state visit to Australia?
Alamy
Leo Varadkar
Enda Kenny

Brian Cowen
Bertie Ahern
How many different species of spider are estimated to live in Australia?
5,000
10,000

15,000
20,000
In the 1995 episode of the Simpsons, "Bart vs Australia", what was the original punishment handed down to Bart by the Australian parliament for a collect call to Australia?
20th Century Fox
A slap on the wrist
To have rotten fruit thrown at him

A "booting" from an oversized boot
To be sent home after a very stern talking to
How far away, to the nearest hundred kilometres, is Ireland from Australia, going as the crow flies?
10,000 kilometres
12,300 kilometres

15,500 kilometres
21,000 kilometres
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
You scored out of !
Fintastic
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
You scored out of !
Turtely Awful
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie