Dublin: 12°C Sunday 23 October 2022
QUIZ: Which city is this? (Autumn edition)

13 minutes ago 2,393 Views 1 Comment

CRUNCHY LEAVES, CRISP air and pumpkin spice lattes.

It’s autumn, debatably the best season of the year. 

Let’s see if you can tell which city this is against its autumnal backdrop. 

Starting with Ireland, what city is this park in?
Kayihan Bolukbasi/Shutterstock
Cork
Dublin

Belfast
Galway
What city is this?
Josef Sobotka/Shutterstock
Newcastle
Glasgow

Cardiff
Edinburgh
What about this?
photo.ua/Shutterstock
Vienna
Warsaw

Budapest
Bucharest
And this?
Shutterstock
Berlin
Hamburg

Prague
Bratislava
What city is this?
CJ Nattanai/Shutterstock
Tokyo
Beijing

Shanghai
Seoul
What Italian city is this?
givaga/Shutterstock
Florence
Rome

Milan
Naples
Where is this?
Berna Namoglu/Shutterstock
Lyon
Bruges

Strasbourg
Vilnius
And this?
Aqnus Febriyant/Shutterstock
Montreal
Ottawa

Toronto
Vancouver
Almost there... Where's this?
James Andrews1/Shutterstock
Chicago
Detroit

Seattle
Denver
And finally, where is this?
Shutterstock
Singapore
London

Berlin
New York
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (1)

