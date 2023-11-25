Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 25 November 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo Christmas market in Bristol city centre
Quiz

Quiz: Where are these famous Christmas markets?

Christmas markets originated in Germany, but are now held across the world.
3.6k
0
30 minutes ago

CHRISTMAS MARKET SEASON is in full swing and some people may even be taking short breaks to visit some of the more famous ones. 

Festivities have also got underway here at home with events beginning this weekend in Dublin.

These markets originated in Germany, but are now held in many countries around the world.

Can you name the city where these famous Christmas markets are held?

In which German city would you find this Christmas Market?
Alamy Stock Photo
Munich
Berlin

Hamburg
Nuremburg
In which city is this Christmas Market?
Alamy Stock Photo
Prague
Amsterdam

Kraków
Budapest
And this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Vienna
Berlin

Edinburgh
Bruges
Where would you find this market?
Alamy Stock Photo
Stockholm
Oslo

Helsinki
Copenhagen
Which city might this be?
Alamy Stock Photo
Berlin
Budapest

Birmingham
Bruges
Where is this Christmas Market?
Alamy Stock Photo
Belfast
Glasgow

Bristol
London
Which UK city is this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Liverpool
Birmingham

London
Manchester
What city is this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Vienna
Salzburg

Copenhagen
Helsinki
In which German city is this market?
Alamy Stock Photo
Frankfurt
Cologne

Bonn
Düsseldorf
And another Christmas market in Germany, the country where it all began.
Alamy Stock Photo
Hamburg
Munich

Berlin
Nuremberg
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Mulled wine
Time to celebrate your score with some mulled wine
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Christmas Market Food
Mostly worthwhile, like your quizzing skills
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Christmas Jumper
Your sartorial and quizzing skills need some work
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Crowded Market
No one likes a crowded Christmas Market (or doing bad at quizzes)
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags