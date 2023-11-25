Quiz: Where are these famous Christmas markets?

CHRISTMAS MARKET SEASON is in full swing and some people may even be taking short breaks to visit some of the more famous ones.

Festivities have also got underway here at home with events beginning this weekend in Dublin.

These markets originated in Germany, but are now held in many countries around the world.

Can you name the city where these famous Christmas markets are held?

In which German city would you find this Christmas Market? Alamy Stock Photo Munich Berlin

Hamburg Nuremburg In which city is this Christmas Market? Alamy Stock Photo Prague Amsterdam

Kraków Budapest And this? Alamy Stock Photo Vienna Berlin

Edinburgh Bruges Where would you find this market? Alamy Stock Photo Stockholm Oslo

Helsinki Copenhagen Which city might this be? Alamy Stock Photo Berlin Budapest

Birmingham Bruges Where is this Christmas Market? Alamy Stock Photo Belfast Glasgow

Bristol London Which UK city is this? Alamy Stock Photo Liverpool Birmingham

London Manchester What city is this? Alamy Stock Photo Vienna Salzburg

Copenhagen Helsinki In which German city is this market? Alamy Stock Photo Frankfurt Cologne

Bonn Düsseldorf And another Christmas market in Germany, the country where it all began. Alamy Stock Photo Hamburg Munich

Berlin Nuremberg Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Mulled wine Time to celebrate your score with some mulled wine Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Christmas Market Food Mostly worthwhile, like your quizzing skills Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Christmas Jumper Your sartorial and quizzing skills need some work Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Crowded Market No one likes a crowded Christmas Market (or doing bad at quizzes) Share your result: Share