Quiz: Where are these famous Christmas markets?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
CHRISTMAS MARKET SEASON is in full swing and some people may even be taking short breaks to visit some of the more famous ones.
Festivities have also got underway here at home with events beginning this weekend in Dublin.
These markets originated in Germany, but are now held in many countries around the world.
Can you name the city where these famous Christmas markets are held?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site