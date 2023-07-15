Quiz: How much do you know about Cillian Murphy?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
CILLIAN MURPHY hit the headlines this week when he led a walkout of the Oppenheimer cast at the film’s London premiere.
It came after Hollywood actors announced they were going on strike, joining writers in the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years after last-ditch talks failed, with nearly all film and television production set to grind to a halt.
With Murphy in the headlines and the long anticipated Oppenheimer coming to cinemas next week, we want to test your knowledge of the acclaimed actor.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site