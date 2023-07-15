Advertisement

Saturday 15 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Cillian Murphy attending the Oppenheimer Premiere at the Grand Rex Cinema in Paris on 11 July.
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Cillian Murphy?
The actor hit the headlines this week for leading a walk out of Oppenheimer cast at the film’s London premiere in support of a Hollywood strike.
3.2k
2
26 minutes ago

CILLIAN MURPHY hit the headlines this week when he led a walkout of the Oppenheimer cast at the film's London premiere.

It came after Hollywood actors announced they were going on strike, joining writers in the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years after last-ditch talks failed, with nearly all film and television production set to grind to a halt.

With Murphy in the headlines and the long anticipated Oppenheimer coming to cinemas next week, we want to test your knowledge of the acclaimed actor.

Christopher Nolan said Cillian Murphy has “the most extraordinary eyes”. What did Nolan have Murphy do in his role as Scarecrow in Batman Begins to accentuate his eyes?
Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
Wink
Take off his glasses often

Blink as little as possible
Open his eyes wide
Cillian Murphy sang and played guitar in several bands in his late teens and early 20s. What was the name of the most successful band, which was adopted from a Frank Zappa song?
Philippe Gras / Alamy Stock Photo
Little Umbrellas
Magic Fingers

The Sons of Mr. Green Genes
Gumbo Variations
The 'Tommy Shelby' French crop sported by Murphy in Peaky Blinders has become a big hit. What word has Murphy used to describe the haircut's popularity?
Philippe Gras / Alamy Stock Photo
Staggering
Amazing

Exciting
Disappointing
Cillian Murphy is an award-winning actor, but he could have held another profession had he not failed his first-year university exams. What was he studying?
Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
Law
Medicine

Accountancy
Engineering
Cillian Murphy has appeared on a postage stamp for his role in what film?
Mike Kipling Photography / Alamy Stock Photo
Mary Evans Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Intermission
Album / Alamy Stock Photo
On The Edge

AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo
Breakfast on Pluto
Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Who has Murphy claimed to be his “surrogate movie dad”?
Alamy
Colin Farrell
LAURA HUTTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES
Liam Neeson

Alamy
Brendan Gleeson
Ifnm Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Aidan Gillen
Murphy was a vegetarian for around 15 years but took up eating meat again when he had to bulk up to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. What was his reasoning for being vegetarian?
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Moral concerns
Worry over mad cow disease

Environmental issues
Health reasons
In a 2004 interview, what did Murphy say the “only extravagant thing" about his lifestyle?
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Music / gigs
Fine dining

Cars
Clothes
In a recent interview for Oppenheimer, how did Murphy describe the experience of watching himself back on film?
Album / Alamy Stock Photo
'Oh, fucking hell!'
'It messes you up a bit'

'I'm at ease with it now'
'It's a horror'
What was part of the reasoning for Murphy moving back to Ireland?
WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
He missed the green fields
He missed his friends and family

His kids were developing English accents
He likes the weather
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The Sons of Mr. Green Genes
You know Cillian like he knows his music
Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Scarecrow
You have a 'scary' amount of Cillian knowledge
Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Barbie
You'll choose Barbie over Oppenheimer
Gregg Vignal / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Lawyer
You know as much about Cillian as he knows about law
Diarmuid Pepper
