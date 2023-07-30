Advertisement

Sunday 30 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Coldplay perform Music of The Spheres World Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Coldplay?
The band is performing four gigs in Croke Park next year, all of which have sold out.
5.6k
7
1 hour ago

COLDPLAY ARE SET to play four gigs in Dublin’s Croke Park next year. 

The band originally announced two concerts for Croke Park, but an extra two shows have been scheduled, all of which quickly sold out on Friday.

However, Ticketmaster issues impacted many fans hoping for pre-sale tickets and concert goers face huge prices if they wish to stay in the capital next year.

With the band back in the Irish headlines, test your knowledge on Coldplay:

In what year was the band formed?
Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
1996
1997

1998
1999
When did Coldplay last perform in Ireland?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
2015
2016

2017
2018
Originally called Pectoralz, what other name did the band have before settling on Coldplay?
dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Starfish
Lioness

Cheetah
Jellyfish
Why is the hit song 'Yellow' called Yellow?
ClaireP7 / Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo
It’s Chris Martin’s favourite colour
It’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s favourite colour

Chris Martin glanced at a Yellow Pages when searching for a title
It was written in an NYC yellow cab
What was the name of Coldplay’s first album?
Matthew Ashton / Alamy Stock Photo
A Rush of Blood to the Head
Parachutes

X&Y
Mylo Xyloto
Gwyneth Paltrow said she “played a small part in a cultural shift” around divorce by using what phrase after her split from Coldplay front man Chris Martin?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Uncontested divorce
New-Age Non-Togetherness

Mindful disbanding
Conscious uncoupling
What did Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman rank as one of the best things about being in the band?
WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
He’s rich but not famous enough to be mobbed
Selling out arenas

Playing with talented band members
He doesn’t have to wear a suit and tie
“People like Coldplay and voted for … – you can’t trust people Jeremy.” Fill in the blank from this barb thrown Coldplay’s way on Channel 4’s Peep Show by character Super Hans?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
The Nazis
Donald Trump

Brexit
Silvio Berlusconi
Which album featured the hit “Clocks”?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
X&Y
A Rush of Blood to the Head

Everyday Life
A Head Full of Dream
What song did Chris Martin say he wished he had written?
Female Perspective / Alamy Stock Photo
: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
'Bittersweet Symphony' by The Verve
Records / Alamy Stock Photo
'Wonderwall' by Oasis

Vinyls / Alamy Stock Photo
'Hey Jude' by The Beatles
Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
'Tiny Dancer' by Elton John
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
The Verve
You like Coldplay as much as Chris Martin likes The Verve
Share your result:
blickwinkel / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Starfish
You've been a fan since the beginning
Share your result:
Vladyslav Bashutskyy / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Suit and Tie
You're as big a fan of Coldplay as Guy Berryman is of wearing a suit
Share your result:
Channel 4
You scored out of !
Peep Show's Super Hans
A hate/hate relationship with Coldplay
Share your result:

Diarmuid Pepper
