Quiz: How much do you know about Coldplay?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
COLDPLAY ARE SET to play four gigs in Dublin’s Croke Park next year.
The band originally announced two concerts for Croke Park, but an extra two shows have been scheduled, all of which quickly sold out on Friday.
However, Ticketmaster issues impacted many fans hoping for pre-sale tickets and concert goers face huge prices if they wish to stay in the capital next year.
With the band back in the Irish headlines, test your knowledge on Coldplay:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site