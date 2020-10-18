#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How well do you know your diss tracks?

In need of a diss-track-tion?

By Adam Daly Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 10:00 PM
6 minutes ago 767 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235289

YOU MAY HAVE seen Demi Lovato defending her new song Commander in Chief which takes a swipe at Donald Trump this week. Another one to add to the long list of so-called diss tracks. 

When we think of a traditional diss or response songs our minds tend to jump to hip-hop, however, it is a form of attack that can descend musical genres. 

Test your knowledge of them below, losers. 

Considered one of the first 'diss tracks', Southern soul singer Joe Tex recorded You Keep Her in 1962 after his wife left him for who?
PA
James Brown
PA
Ray Charles

PA
Stevie Wonder
PA
Isaac hayes
Shortly after the dissolution of the Beatles, Paul McCartney's solo song Too Many People took aim at former bandmate John Lennon who retaliated with WHAT song the same year?
PA
Woman
How Do You Sleep

Jealous Guy
Nobody Loves You
We can't be entirely sure of the true target of Carly Simon's 1971 hit You're So Vain, but do you know this lyric: Then you flew your Learjet up to Nova Scotia, To see...
PA
Your scarf, it was apricot
The total eclipse of the sun

The total eclipse of the heart
A mirror
While Lynyrd Skynyrd's Sweet Home Alabama is an anthem of Southern pride, it is also considered a diss track. Which famous Neil do they call out in it?
PA
Neil Diamond
Neil Armstrong

Red FM's Neil Prendeville
Neil Young
“That's why I f***** yo' bitch, you fat motherf*****” was the opening line of what Tupac song aimed at Biggie Smalls?
I Ain't Mad at Cha
Hit ‘Em Up

Only God Can Judge Me
Changes
Justin Timberlake's 2002 song Cry Me A River was recorded after an argument with his then ex-girlfriend, who was she?
PA
Jessica Biel
Cameron Diaz

Britney Spears
Twink
“The only reason I dissed you in the first place is because you denied seeing me, now I’m p*ssed off,” Eminem says on The Warning. Who does he then go on to name-check?
PA
Mariah Carey
Insane Clown Posse

Christina Aguilera
The real Slim Shady
After Ice Cube left NWA, the group included a number of disrespectful remarks aimed at their ex-bandmate in their new songs. What song did Cube clap back with?
PA
Natural Born Killaz
No Vaseline

No Cocoa Butter
Check Yo Self
If you were alive in 2003, you knew all the words to Eamon's F*ck It (I Don't Want You Back). How many profanities does he drop in the song?
100
12

22
33
The success of Eamon's single prompted the production of an answer song, by singer Frankee, who claimed to be Eamon's ex-girlfriend (she was not). Can you remember what the song was called?
Take Me Back
Make Me An Island

F.U.R.B. (F*ck You Right Back)
FURBY (wee-tee-kah-wah-tee)
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

