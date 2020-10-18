Quiz: How well do you know your diss tracks?

YOU MAY HAVE seen Demi Lovato defending her new song Commander in Chief which takes a swipe at Donald Trump this week. Another one to add to the long list of so-called diss tracks.

When we think of a traditional diss or response songs our minds tend to jump to hip-hop, however, it is a form of attack that can descend musical genres.

Test your knowledge of them below, losers.

Considered one of the first 'diss tracks', Southern soul singer Joe Tex recorded You Keep Her in 1962 after his wife left him for who? PA James Brown PA Ray Charles

PA Stevie Wonder PA Isaac hayes Shortly after the dissolution of the Beatles, Paul McCartney's solo song Too Many People took aim at former bandmate John Lennon who retaliated with WHAT song the same year? PA Woman How Do You Sleep

Jealous Guy Nobody Loves You We can't be entirely sure of the true target of Carly Simon's 1971 hit You're So Vain, but do you know this lyric: Then you flew your Learjet up to Nova Scotia, To see... PA Your scarf, it was apricot The total eclipse of the sun

The total eclipse of the heart A mirror While Lynyrd Skynyrd's Sweet Home Alabama is an anthem of Southern pride, it is also considered a diss track. Which famous Neil do they call out in it? PA Neil Diamond Neil Armstrong

Red FM's Neil Prendeville Neil Young “That's why I f***** yo' bitch, you fat motherf*****” was the opening line of what Tupac song aimed at Biggie Smalls? I Ain't Mad at Cha Hit ‘Em Up

Only God Can Judge Me Changes Justin Timberlake's 2002 song Cry Me A River was recorded after an argument with his then ex-girlfriend, who was she? PA Jessica Biel Cameron Diaz

Britney Spears Twink “The only reason I dissed you in the first place is because you denied seeing me, now I’m p*ssed off,” Eminem says on The Warning. Who does he then go on to name-check? PA Mariah Carey Insane Clown Posse

Christina Aguilera The real Slim Shady After Ice Cube left NWA, the group included a number of disrespectful remarks aimed at their ex-bandmate in their new songs. What song did Cube clap back with? PA Natural Born Killaz No Vaseline

No Cocoa Butter Check Yo Self If you were alive in 2003, you knew all the words to Eamon's F*ck It (I Don't Want You Back). How many profanities does he drop in the song? 100 12

22 33 The success of Eamon's single prompted the production of an answer song, by singer Frankee, who claimed to be Eamon's ex-girlfriend (she was not). Can you remember what the song was called? Take Me Back Make Me An Island

F.U.R.B. (F*ck You Right Back) FURBY (wee-tee-kah-wah-tee) Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Fintastic! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Share your result: Share