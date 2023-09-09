Advertisement

# Test your knowledge
Quiz: How much do you know about Elvis?
It’s the anniversary of a TV performance that left 60 million viewers all shook up.
6.8k
5
1 hour ago

TODAY IS THE anniversary of Elvis Presley’s iconic first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, one of the biggest chat shows in the US at the time.

After initially refusing to host the hip-shaking heart-throb due to the backlash that followed Elvis’ other TV appearances, Ed Sullivan eventually relented and booked him for three performances on his show.

The first of those appearances was on 9 September 1956 and The King did not disappoint, attracting 60 million viewers (over 80% of the TV audience at the time), the best ratings the show had ever had. 

Elvis is set to appear on screen again this year, with Sofia Coppola releasing her new film, Priscilla, about the life of Presley’s ex-wife.

So with all that in mind, how much do you know about Elvis?

What's the name of Elvis' famous estate?
Alamy
Elvisland
Neverland

Graceland
Rock'n'roll Land
What's the missing lyric from All Shook Up? "She touched my hand, what a chill I got. Her lips are like _________ that's hot."
Alamy
Shutterstock
a gun barrel
Shutterstock
a carburetor

Shutterstock
a quesadilla
Shutterstock
a volcano
What was Elvis' middle name?
Alamy
Aaron
Adam

Alan
Adrian
What state was Elvis born in?
Alamy
Mississippi
Tennessee

Texas
Georgia
Elvis liked to shoot things. What did he once fill his swimming pool with for floating target practice?
Alamy
Rubber ducks
Donuts

Lightbulbs
Beer cans
Elvis had a successful acting career on top of his musical exploits. How many films did he star in?
Alamy
11
21

31
41
What was the nickname of Elvis' infamous manager Tom Parker?
Alamy
The General
The Colonel

The Boss
The Deputy
Which continent did Elvis never tour?
Alamy
South America
Europe

Asia
All of the above
What was Elvis' highest grossing film?
Shutterstock
Love Me Tender
Jailhouse Rock

Blue Hawaii
Viva Las Vegas
How old was The King when he died?
Alamy
40
42

44
46
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Elvis Impersonator
Are you sure you're not The King himself?
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Superfan
Your relationship with The King is verging on obsessive
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Casual Fan
You're no superfan but your Elvis knowledge is still pretty impressive
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Anti-Elvis Protester
You're dead set against the hip-shaking King of Rock and Roll
Share your result:

