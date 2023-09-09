Quiz: How much do you know about Elvis?

TODAY IS THE anniversary of Elvis Presley’s iconic first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, one of the biggest chat shows in the US at the time.

After initially refusing to host the hip-shaking heart-throb due to the backlash that followed Elvis’ other TV appearances, Ed Sullivan eventually relented and booked him for three performances on his show.

The first of those appearances was on 9 September 1956 and The King did not disappoint, attracting 60 million viewers (over 80% of the TV audience at the time), the best ratings the show had ever had.

Elvis is set to appear on screen again this year, with Sofia Coppola releasing her new film, Priscilla, about the life of Presley’s ex-wife.

So with all that in mind, how much do you know about Elvis?

What's the name of Elvis' famous estate? Alamy Elvisland Neverland

Graceland Rock'n'roll Land What's the missing lyric from All Shook Up? "She touched my hand, what a chill I got. Her lips are like _________ that's hot." Alamy Shutterstock a gun barrel Shutterstock a carburetor

Shutterstock a quesadilla Shutterstock a volcano What was Elvis' middle name? Alamy Aaron Adam

Alan Adrian What state was Elvis born in? Alamy Mississippi Tennessee

Texas Georgia Elvis liked to shoot things. What did he once fill his swimming pool with for floating target practice? Alamy Rubber ducks Donuts

Lightbulbs Beer cans Elvis had a successful acting career on top of his musical exploits. How many films did he star in? Alamy 11 21

31 41 What was the nickname of Elvis' infamous manager Tom Parker? Alamy The General The Colonel

The Boss The Deputy Which continent did Elvis never tour? Alamy South America Europe

Asia All of the above What was Elvis' highest grossing film? Shutterstock Love Me Tender Jailhouse Rock

Blue Hawaii Viva Las Vegas How old was The King when he died? Alamy 40 42

44 46 Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Elvis Impersonator Are you sure you're not The King himself? Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Superfan Your relationship with The King is verging on obsessive Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Casual Fan You're no superfan but your Elvis knowledge is still pretty impressive Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Anti-Elvis Protester You're dead set against the hip-shaking King of Rock and Roll Share your result: Share