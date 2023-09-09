Quiz: How much do you know about Elvis?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TODAY IS THE anniversary of Elvis Presley’s iconic first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, one of the biggest chat shows in the US at the time.
After initially refusing to host the hip-shaking heart-throb due to the backlash that followed Elvis’ other TV appearances, Ed Sullivan eventually relented and booked him for three performances on his show.
The first of those appearances was on 9 September 1956 and The King did not disappoint, attracting 60 million viewers (over 80% of the TV audience at the time), the best ratings the show had ever had.
Elvis is set to appear on screen again this year, with Sofia Coppola releasing her new film, Priscilla, about the life of Presley’s ex-wife.
So with all that in mind, how much do you know about Elvis?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site