IRELAND’S EUROVISION ENTRY this year unfortunately did not make it into tonight’s grand final, but many of you may still have been watching and reminiscing about successes passed.

Let’s see how much you remember…

In which year did Ireland first enter the Eurovision Song Contest? 1963 1964

1965 1966 Who represented Ireland that year? Butch Moore Dickie Rock

Sean Dunphy Pat McGeegan Ireland had its first win in 1970 - what was the name of the song that won? Chance of a Lifetime All Kinds of Everything

What's Another Year? Born to Sing How many times has Ireland won in total? Five Six

Seven Eight In which city did Johnny Logan win with his song What’s Another Year in 1980? Amsterdam Madrid

Stockholm The Hague Johnny Logan still holds the record as the only person to win the contest twice as a singer - true or false? True False In which year did Linda Martin win with Why Me? 1991 1992

1993 1994 Ireland last hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 - in which venue did it take place? Croke Park The Point Theatre

The Gaeity Theatre RDS Simmonscourt Which city hosted the Eurovision in 2008, when Dustin the Turkey represented Ireland? Paris Copenhagen

Rome Belgrade Jedward represented Ireland twice - name their 2012 entry Waterline Under Pressure

Bad Behaviour Lipstick The Eurovision was cancelled for the first time in history in 2020 - who was due to represent Ireland? Sarah McTernan Lesley Roy

Jedward Ryan O'Shaughnessy Name Ireland’s song entry this year… Together MAPS

