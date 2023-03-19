Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about these famous Patricks (and Patricias)?
It is Paddy’s weekend after all.
PADDY’S WEEKEND HAS been and gone, so to round things out so we’re testing your knowledge of famous people the world over named after Ireland’s patron saint.

From Hollywood actors to Dáil politicians, Patricks, Pats, Paddies and Pas are everywhere, as well as a good few Patties and Patricias.

So how well do you know them?

He was dubbed 'McDreamy' by Meredith and Cristina, but what was the actual name of Patrick Dempsey's character in Grey's Anatomy?
Derek Farmer
Derek Shepherd

Derek Fisher
Derek Blacksmith
Where was Irish poet Patrick Kavanagh born?
Monaghan
Kerry

Longford
Sligo
What did Patrick Pearse set up in Rathfarnham in Dublin in 1908?
A military barracks
A garda station

A school
A Gaeltacht
Where does Patrick Star, best friend of Spongebob Squarepants, live?
In a pineapple
Under a rock

In an Easter Island head
The Krusty Krab
Paddy Barnes has two bronze Olympic medals for Ireland. In what sport did he compete?
Rowing
Golf

Swimming
Boxing
How many people with the name Patrick, or a derivative of it (Paddy, Patricia, etc) are there in the current Dáil?
15
7

1
0
We can't forget about the Patricias. Pat McGrath was the first person in her field to receive a Damehood. What's her job?
Makeup artist
Plastic surgeon

Social media influencer
Skydiver
What superhero film did Patty Jenkins direct?
Captain Marvel
Black Widow

Catwoman
Wonder Woman
Paddy Losty is better known by what nickname?
Pat the Baker
Paddy Irish Man

St Patrick
Pintman
GAA legend Pat Spillane played for which county?
Cork
Galway

Kerry
Kilkenny
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Paddywhackery
Ouch!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A Pat on the back
Better luck next time!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paddy Irish Man
Not bad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Pat the Baker
So fresh you're famous!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
McDreamy
Is your name actually Patrick?
Share your result:

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
