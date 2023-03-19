Quiz: How much do you know about these famous Patricks (and Patricias)?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
PADDY’S WEEKEND HAS been and gone, so to round things out so we’re testing your knowledge of famous people the world over named after Ireland’s patron saint.
From Hollywood actors to Dáil politicians, Patricks, Pats, Paddies and Pas are everywhere, as well as a good few Patties and Patricias.
So how well do you know them?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site