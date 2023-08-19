Advertisement

# Quiz
QUIZ: How much do you know about these famous TV interviews?
Following the passing of legendary interviewer Michael Parkinson, test your knowledge of famous TV interviews.
13 minutes ago

LEGENDARY INTERVIEWER MICHAEL Parkinson, considered the king of the British chat show hosts, died this week aged 88.

A statement from his family said that he passed away “peacefully at home” after a brief illness.

During the hundreds of episodes of his talk show, he also interviewed stars including David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, David Beckham, John Lennon and Celine Dion.

How much do you remember about famous TV interviews conducted by Parky and others?

In 1971, Michael Parkinson famously interviewed Muhammad Ali, where Ali questioned: “How come is everything white?” What was the first example he used to illustrate this?
BBC
Angels
Santa Claus

Jesus
Tarzan
The famous Nixon interviews of 1977 between former US president Richard Nixon and journalist David Frost were the basis of a 2008 historical drama film called Frost/Nixon. Who directed it?
Universal Pictures
Steven Spielberg
Ron Howard

Oliver Stone
Martin Scorsese
Vincent Browne was a formidable interviewer, as Stephen Donnelly found out when he was interviewed by Browne after switching to Fianna Fáil. What party was Donnelly formerly with?
Virgin Media TV
Labour
People Before Profit

Sinn Féin
Social Democrats
In August 2020, which of these did Stephen Donnelly NOT compare with sending children to school during the pandemic?
Virgin Media TV
Being on trampolines
Being a passenger in a car

Playing sports
Flying in a plane
In a 2013 interview with Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru Murthy to promote Django Unchained, what prompted director Quentin Tarantino to say: “I’m shutting your butt down!”
Channel 4 News
Being asked about the link between movie-violence and real-life violence
Guru-Murthy forgot his name

Being asked about negative reviews
Being asked about foul language in his films /
In what year did film star Tom Cruise famously jump on Oprah Winfrey’s sofa in order to profess his love with Katie Holmes?
Harpo Productions
2004
2005

2006
2007
The chairs used for Oprah’s explosive 2021 interview with Harry and Meghan sold out online after airing. How much did a pair of these chairs cost?
Alamy Stock Photo
€310
€410

€510
€610
Who was the interviewer in the infamous Princess Diana where Diana said of Camilla: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”
Alamy Stock Photo
Jeremy Paxman
Piers Morgan

Michael Parkinson
Martin Bashir
A 1999 interview with Gay Byrne on The Late Late Show is widely held as having been the end of Padraig Flynn’s political career, when Flynn spoke about the expenses involved with having three homes. What did Flynn reply to Byrne when he asked: “Do you need three houses?”
RTÉ
Well I have to live somewhere
Of course I do

Maybe not
I'm a busy man
What did Stephen Fry describe God as during a 2015 episode of Gay Byrne’s The Meaning of Life?
RTÉ
A great lad
Capricious, mean-minded, stupid

A complicated being
The creator of everything
