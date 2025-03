IRELAND AND FRANCE battled it out in the Aviva Stadium today in what was Ireland’s fourth game of this year’s competition.

Ireland’s next game is against Italy in the Stadio Olimpico next weekend, while France will battle Scotland in the Stade de France.

The Ireland side will have been studying up France’s game in the run-up to today’s bout – how much do you at home know about France as a country?

Which of these players is the captain of the French men's national rugby team? Alamy Antoine Dupont Damien Penaud

Jean-Baptiste Gros Louis Bielle Biarrey Which of these is NOT a line in the French national anthem ‘La Marseillaise’? Le jour de gloire est arrivé Juré d'être libre

Mugir ces féroces soldats? Marchons, oui, marchons Which of these is the population of France? Alamy 38 million 48 million

58 million 68 million The UK has a very similar population to France overall - but which capital city has a larger population? Paris London Which French city is this? Alamy Marseille Bordeaux

Lyon Strasbourg When was construction completed on the Eiffel Tower? 1887 1889

1891 1893 Which French artist painted this painting? Alamy Claude Monet Georges Seurat

Pierre-Auguste Renoir Édouard Manet When did France last win the Six Nations? 2024 2023

2022 2021 What is this type of pastry known as in southwestern France? Alamy Pain au chocolat Couque au chocolat

Croissant au chocolat Chocolatine During World War Two, when did France lose the Battle of France to Nazi Germany? June 1940 August 1940

October 1940 December 1940 Bonus question: Is this a photo of champagne (from Champagne, France) or prosecco (not from Champagne, France)? Alamy Champagne Prosecco

