AS YEARS GO, 2020 wasn’t the most enjoyable.

For those of you who didn’t enjoy it, however, it’s important to remember that not everything that happened this year was bad.

Here’s a look back at the good things that happened over an underwhelming (to put it mildly) twelve months. How much do you remember?

For the first time ever, the Academy Award for best picture went to an international feature film. What was it called? PA Images Parasite Pain and Glory

Corpus Christi Honeyland After years of praying by sixth year students, the Leaving Cert was cancelled. How many people opted to be marked via Calculated Grades? Shutterstock 36,000 46,000

56,000 66,000 Which 1990s soccer star praised a young Irish player for his clever way to train during self-isolation? Twitter Roberto Baggio Gabriel Batistuta

Eric Cantona Peter Schmeichel How did people living in a block of flats in Ringsend in Dublin entertain themselves in late March? Twitter A socially distant rave A socially distant game of bingo

A socially distant sing-song session Socially distanced knick knacks In November, Irish Rail announced they would start doing what at stations for two weeks during rush hour? RollingNews.ie Hand out free tea and coffee Bring back 'platform pianos'

Donate profits on all tickets to homeless charities Play bird songs on their PA systems Also in November, Kamala Harris became the second person of colour to became US Vice president. Who was the first? Shutterstock Charles Curtis Ron Dellums

Frederick Douglass James W Ford Sam Bennett lifted the nation’s spirits after becoming the first Irish rider to win the Green jersey at this year’s Tour de France since whom? INPHO Seamus Elliot Sean Kelly

Dan Martin Stephen Roche Ireland gave up its spot at the Lacrosse World Cup to allow which Native American team to take part instead? Shutterstock Haudenosaunee Nationals Iroquois Nationals

Navajo Nationals Sioux Nationals In May, New York City broke its previous record for the number of consecutive days without a pedestrian death. How many days is the new record? Shutterstock 30 days 58 days

77 days 104 days And finally, which country became the first in the world to make public transport free this year? PA Images Latvia Liechtenstein

You scored out of ! Well done You made it through a tough year, and that's good enough for us You scored out of ! Fair play Not only did you make it through a tough year, you were paying attention throughout it too. Give yourself a pat on the back! You scored out of ! Oh wow A perfect end to an imperfect year - bualadh bos!