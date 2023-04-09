Advertisement

Annual Easter procession in Malaga, Spain.
# easter
Quiz: How much do you know about these global Easter traditions?
How much do you know about how other countries celebrate the Christian holiday?
4.3k
2
52 minutes ago

TODAY CHRISTIANS THE world over have celebrated the Resurrection of Jesus, when Christ is said to have been raised from the dead following his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Easter eggs are an obvious way in which we mark Easter Sunday, but what other traditions exist in other places.

So with Easter Sunday drawing to a close, how much do you know about how other countries celebrate the Christian holiday?

In which country are kites traditionally flown on Easter Sunday?
Martin Bennett / Alamy Stock Photo
Haiti
Bermuda

Bulgaria
Angola
Some countries tie eggs to a tree to mark Easter Sunday; in what country is this said to have originated?
Susie Kearley / Alamy Stock Photo
Switzerland
Hungary

Ukraine
Germany
You won’t find many chocolate Easter bunnies in France, but what shape will much of the chocolate be fashioned into?
agefotostock / Alamy Stock Photo
Bell
Cross

House
Chicken
Speaking of the Easter Bunny, which country favours the Easter Bilby?
Milleflore Images - Holidays Events / Alamy Stock Photo
Spain
Australia

India
Italy
In Sweden and Finland, an Easter tradition sees children dress up as what?
Gari Wyn Williams / Alamy Stock Photo
Skeletons
Aaron Negus / Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo
Witches

Roman Lacheev / Alamy Stock Photo
Vampires
Westend61 GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
Animals
Catholics in Spain take part in public processions during Holy Week, in the lead-up to Easter Sunday. What is the name of the pointed hoods pictured in this procession?
Michael Brooks / Alamy Stock Photo
Capirote
Sombrero

Cono
Aguja
Which country (among others) mark Easter Monday with the “Easter Whip”, wherein men gently spank a woman with a homemade whip?
CTK / Alamy Stock Photo
Czech Republic
Ivory Coast

Mexico
Portugal
On Easter Monday, the southern French town of Haux cracks over 4,500 eggs to make an omelette big enough to feed 1,000 people. What is the origin of this tradition?
Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Napoleon and his army stopped here for omelettes
It's reminiscent of the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 with five loaves and two fish

Eggs symbolise new life and how Christ is risen from the dead
It started as a means to feed the poor
Easter Monday is “Wet Monday” in which country because of a tradition where people have water fights?
Serhiy Divin / Alamy Stock Photo
Poland
Portugal

Norway
France
In which country is there a century old tradition known as “Easter Crime” where people read and watch dark crime stories?
Sven Bachström / Alamy Stock Photo
Romania
Russia

Austria
Norway
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Diarmuid Pepper
