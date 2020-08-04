This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know Derry?

John Hume, Lisa McGee, and the Free Derry mural… How well do you know the city and county?

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 9:30 PM
34 minutes ago 4,986 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5167039
Free Derry mural.
Free Derry mural.
STEEPED IN HISTORY, Derry in Northern Ireland continues to draw hundreds of thousands of tourists ever year.

With the news of the death Nobel Peace Prize winner, politician and activist John Hume, we got thinking about some of the more famous faces and places in Ireland’s fourth largest city.

So now it’s your turn to test your knowledge of Derry.

John Hume won the Nobel Peace Prize for his activism in Northern Ireland. As a teenager he attended St Columb's College in Derry but what other Nobel Prize winning Irishman also attended that school?
George Bernard Shaw
Ernest Walton

Seamus Heaney
Nadine Coyle
Former US President Bill Clinton counts 'The Town I Loved So Well' - which was written about Derry - in his top 20 songs of all time. Who is the artist who penned the song?
Daniel O'Donnell
Phil Coulter

Joe Dolan
Mickey Joe Harte
Lisa McGee's hit show Derry Girls brought Derry and its history to a new audience. Of the five main actors, how many are actually natives of Derry?
Two
Three

Four
Five
Who did Galway actress Nicola Coughlan base her Derry accent on in her audition for the show?
Bronagh Gallagher
Her co-star Saoirse Monica Jackson (Erin)

Nadine Coyle
Martin McGuinness
The Derry Walls were constructed in the 1600s to protect English and Scottish planters, and the walls remain intact today - what height are they at the highest point?
8.7 metres
9.7 metres

10.3 metres
10.7 metres
What is the name of the river that flows through Derry city?
Lagan
Foyle

Bann
Liffey
How many bridges are there over this river in Derry?
Three
Four

Five
Eight
Bloody Sunday has gone down as one of the darkest days in Derry history, on what date did it occur?
30 January 1972
31 January 1972

30 January 1973
31 January 1973
The iconic landmark that is the 'Free Derry' sign is on what road?
Peace Road
Lecky Road

Foyle Road
Maiden Road
And finally, moving a bit further afield now, which bestselling author mentions a fictional town of Derry in several of their works?
JK Rowling
Stephen Fry

Stephen King
James Patterson
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Nailed it.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost Purrrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaad
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

