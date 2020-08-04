Quiz: How well do you know Derry?

STEEPED IN HISTORY, Derry in Northern Ireland continues to draw hundreds of thousands of tourists ever year.

With the news of the death Nobel Peace Prize winner, politician and activist John Hume, we got thinking about some of the more famous faces and places in Ireland’s fourth largest city.

So now it’s your turn to test your knowledge of Derry.

John Hume won the Nobel Peace Prize for his activism in Northern Ireland. As a teenager he attended St Columb's College in Derry but what other Nobel Prize winning Irishman also attended that school? George Bernard Shaw Ernest Walton

Seamus Heaney Nadine Coyle Former US President Bill Clinton counts 'The Town I Loved So Well' - which was written about Derry - in his top 20 songs of all time. Who is the artist who penned the song? Daniel O'Donnell Phil Coulter

Joe Dolan Mickey Joe Harte Lisa McGee's hit show Derry Girls brought Derry and its history to a new audience. Of the five main actors, how many are actually natives of Derry? Two Three

Four Five Who did Galway actress Nicola Coughlan base her Derry accent on in her audition for the show? Bronagh Gallagher Her co-star Saoirse Monica Jackson (Erin)

Nadine Coyle Martin McGuinness The Derry Walls were constructed in the 1600s to protect English and Scottish planters, and the walls remain intact today - what height are they at the highest point? 8.7 metres 9.7 metres

10.3 metres 10.7 metres What is the name of the river that flows through Derry city? Lagan Foyle

Bann Liffey How many bridges are there over this river in Derry? Three Four

Five Eight Bloody Sunday has gone down as one of the darkest days in Derry history, on what date did it occur? 30 January 1972 31 January 1972

30 January 1973 31 January 1973 The iconic landmark that is the 'Free Derry' sign is on what road? Peace Road Lecky Road

Foyle Road Maiden Road And finally, moving a bit further afield now, which bestselling author mentions a fictional town of Derry in several of their works? JK Rowling Stephen Fry

