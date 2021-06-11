Quiz: How well do you know these iconic gigs?

Bono, Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury at Live Aid in 1985.

LAST NIGHT, JAMES Vincent McMorrow gave us the first outdoor gig of the summer as restrictions ease.

Our very own Aoife Barry was at the pilot gig, the first of a number set to take place throughout June and July.



Let’s reminisce on the old times by looking back on some of the most iconic music performances of the past. But how much do you know about them?

During U2's Live Aid perfomrance, why did Bono go missing for a bit from the stage? Shutterstock He fell off To dance with a girl in the crowd

To save a girl being crushed at the front of the crowd To retrieve his pair yellow sunglasses When Oasis played to over 250,000 people at Knebworth House in 1995, how many people were arrested over the 2 nights? PA Archives 10 76

98 32 Nirvana headlined The Point Depot in 1992. They were meant to play at another Irish venue, but legendary lead singer Kurt Cobain died three days before the intended gig. Which venue was it? Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images Croke Park The RDS

The Iveagh Gardens Thomand Park In 2014, five nights of Garth Brooks in Croke Park were cancelled (I know we all remember why, don't make me bring it up). But what year did he last perform in Ireland? PA 1994 1995

1996 1997 Electric Picnic is an iconic staple of Irish gigging culture. At the last EP, which artist said to the crowd at Stradbally, County Laois, "Dublin! Let me hear you make some noise!"? PA PA Charli XCX PA Billie Eilish

PA Dua Lipa PA Florence and the Machine Leaving the Irish stage now, and heading to Rio where The Rolling Stones played to a crowd of 1.5 million. How much did tickets cost? PA $1,200 $650

$100 $0 Joan Baez played Woodstock in 1969. But what was so stirring about her performance? PA She was the only woman performing that night She sang acapella the whole time

She was sixth months pregnant at the time She cut off all her hair on stage Beyoncé's performance at Coachella in 2018 was such a cultural phenomenon, it has its own Wikipedia page. In total, how many people saw the performance worldwide as it happened live? PA 16 million people 41 million people

28 million people 76 million people And now back to Live Aid, to finish off on one of the most - if not the most - iconic performances ever. Queen took the audience, show and world by storm with their performance. But how long was the set they played? PA 11 minutes 22 minutes

