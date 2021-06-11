#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 June 2021
Quiz: How well do you know these iconic gigs?

Test your live music knowledge.

By Niamh Quinlan Friday 11 Jun 2021, 10:00 PM
Bono, Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury at Live Aid in 1985.
Image: PA
Bono, Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury at Live Aid in 1985.
Bono, Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury at Live Aid in 1985.
Image: PA

LAST NIGHT, JAMES Vincent McMorrow gave us the first outdoor gig of the summer as restrictions ease.

Our very own Aoife Barry was at the pilot gig, the first of a number set to take place throughout June and July. 

Let’s reminisce on the old times by looking back on some of the most iconic music performances of the past. But how much do you know about them? 

During U2's Live Aid perfomrance, why did Bono go missing for a bit from the stage?
Shutterstock
He fell off
To dance with a girl in the crowd

To save a girl being crushed at the front of the crowd
To retrieve his pair yellow sunglasses
When Oasis played to over 250,000 people at Knebworth House in 1995, how many people were arrested over the 2 nights?
PA Archives
10
76

98
32
Nirvana headlined The Point Depot in 1992. They were meant to play at another Irish venue, but legendary lead singer Kurt Cobain died three days before the intended gig. Which venue was it?
Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images
Croke Park
The RDS

The Iveagh Gardens
Thomand Park
In 2014, five nights of Garth Brooks in Croke Park were cancelled (I know we all remember why, don't make me bring it up). But what year did he last perform in Ireland?
PA
1994
1995

1996
1997
Electric Picnic is an iconic staple of Irish gigging culture. At the last EP, which artist said to the crowd at Stradbally, County Laois, "Dublin! Let me hear you make some noise!"?
PA
PA
Charli XCX
PA
Billie Eilish

PA
Dua Lipa
PA
Florence and the Machine
Leaving the Irish stage now, and heading to Rio where The Rolling Stones played to a crowd of 1.5 million. How much did tickets cost?
PA
$1,200
$650

$100
$0
Joan Baez played Woodstock in 1969. But what was so stirring about her performance?
PA
She was the only woman performing that night
She sang acapella the whole time

She was sixth months pregnant at the time
She cut off all her hair on stage
Beyoncé's performance at Coachella in 2018 was such a cultural phenomenon, it has its own Wikipedia page. In total, how many people saw the performance worldwide as it happened live?
PA
16 million people
41 million people

28 million people
76 million people
And now back to Live Aid, to finish off on one of the most - if not the most - iconic performances ever. Queen took the audience, show and world by storm with their performance. But how long was the set they played?
PA
11 minutes
22 minutes

25 minutes
55 minutes
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

