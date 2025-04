A 20% TARIFF has been announced on exports from the European Union, including Ireland, by the US.

The tariffs, which will come into effect on 9 April, are set to impact a range of Irish products, with the move widely condemned by Irish and European leaders.

There was significant anxiety in Ireland in the run-up to the announcement, as the US administration’s protectionist approach to tariffs and tax may pose a major risk to the Irish economy.

With Irish companies bracing for impact, we wanted to ask you: How much do you know about Ireland’s exports?

Botox, a product widely known for its use in anti-aging treatments, is produced in Ireland. What is the name of the condition where Botox is used to treat excessive sweating? Alamy Stock Photo Dermatitis Hyperhidrosis

Psoriasis Hypohidrosis Whiskey is a multi-million euro industry in Ireland, with a significant portion of exports going to the US. Roughly how many litres of Jameson were sold in the US in 2023? 35 million litres 67 million litres

12 million litres 28 million litres Ireland produces around €200 billion worth of computer services exports annually. Which of these major tech companies does NOT currently have a production factory here? Alamy Stock Photo Intel Apple

HP Google Pfizer is one of many pharmaceutical companies to produce in Ireland, with nearly all of the company's Viagra pills produced in Co Cork. What was Viagra originally designed to treat? Alamy Stock Photo Heart disease Indigestion

Pain relief Allergic reactions Irish butter is exported to over 100 countries, including the US. Roughly how much butter does the average US person eat in a year? Alamy Stock Photo 18kg 1.5kg

8.4kg 2.7kg Exports of aran jumpers to the US began in the 1960s, fueled by interest from Irish-Americans. Which fashion magazine first featured the jumpers in the 1950s, boosting popularity? Alamy Stock Photo LIFE Vogue

Cosmopolitan Glamour Irish and European beef exports to the US were banned in 2001 due to concerns over 'Mad Cow Disease'. In what year did Ireland reopen the market and export beef to the US? Alamy Stock Photo 2002 2009

2012 2015 A number of pain relief tablets, including Panadol, are produced in Ireland. How many Panadol tablets are produced each year at their factory in Co Waterford? 11 billion 3.5 billion

2 billion 6.5 billion Ireland is one of the largest exporters of human plasma in the world. What does plasma do? Alamy Stock Photo Transports blood cells around the body Helps with blood clotting

Produces antibodies to fight infections Produces red blood cells One of Ireland's most famous inventions, Guinness, is consumed in 150 countries worldwide. How many pints of Guinness are brewed each day in Dublin? Alamy Stock Photo 1 million 5 million

3 million 11 million Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Export expert Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Export specialist Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Export agent Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! You tried your best Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Casual trader Share your result: Share