Dublin: 14°C Monday 7 June 2021
Quiz: How well do you know these Irish holiday destinations?

Hotels and other tourist accommodation venues reopened their doors last Wednesday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 7 Jun 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 16,865 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5455937

HOTELS AND OTHER tourist accommodation venues reopened their doors last Wednesday, as Covid-19 restrictions eased further. 

Indoor hotel bars and restaurants, along with leisure facilities, can also resume for overnight guests only. 

The gradual hospitality reopening continued today with the return of outdoor services at restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars.

So, with the reopening of the tourism sector, let’s test your knowledge of Irish holiday destinations. 

Try our quiz. 

Where is this?
gabriel12/Shutterstock
Dingle
Killarney

Kenmare
Ballybunion
A bridge connects this town to Kerry's Valentia Island. What's it called?
David Steele/Shutterstock
Portmagee
Sneem

Cahersiveen
Valentia
What town is this?
David Steele/Shutterstock
Doolin
Doonbeg

Kilkee
Lahinch
What Cork spot is this?
Travel-Fr/Shutterstock
Midleton
Cobh

Carrigaline
Kinsale
North of the border now, where is this?
Ballygally View Images/Shutterstock
Newcastle
Ballycastle

Portrush
Warrenport
What island is this?
Lisandro Luis Trarbach/Shutterstock
Inis Óirr
Arainn Mór

Achill
Inishbofin
Where is this?
Meirav Ben Izhak/Shutterstock
Bundoran
Ballina

Castlebar
Westport
This village, located on the east coast, is called…
Ann-Marie Fegan/Shutterstock
Rosslare
Carlingford

Courtown
Skerries
This castle is located in the west of the country... which castle is it?
Kwiatek7/Shutterstock
Blarney Castle
Rock of Cashel

Bunratty Castle
Dunluce Castle
Finally... which city is this landmark located in?
Willy Barton/Shutterstock
Limerick
Cork

Belfast
Dublin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort
COMMENTS (7)
