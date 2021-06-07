Quiz: How well do you know these Irish holiday destinations?

HOTELS AND OTHER tourist accommodation venues reopened their doors last Wednesday, as Covid-19 restrictions eased further.

Indoor hotel bars and restaurants, along with leisure facilities, can also resume for overnight guests only.

The gradual hospitality reopening continued today with the return of outdoor services at restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars.

So, with the reopening of the tourism sector, let’s test your knowledge of Irish holiday destinations.

Try our quiz.

