Saturday 6 May 2023
Alamy England, London, Tower of London, The Crown Jewels,The Imperial crown of India made for George V's visit to India in 1911
# Quiz
Quiz: Do you know your kings from your queens?
Test your knowledge of these famous rulers.
24 minutes ago

IN CASE YOU weren’t aware, the UK’s Charles III’s coronation took place this morning. 

The incoming British monarch is known for his pampered lifestyle and love of nature. 

So for the weekend that’s in it, let’s see how much you know about these famous kings, queens and rulers. Come back tomorrow for Round Two. 

Who is the longest-reigning monarch in (verifiably) recorded history?
Shutterstock
Alamy Stock Photo
Louis XIV, King of France
Alamy Stock Photo
Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom

Alamy Stock Photo
Caesar Augustus, First Emperor of Rome
Alamy Stock Photo
Rama IX, King of Thailand
Who voiced adult Simba in Disney's 1994 film The Lion King?
Alamy Stock Photo
Matthew Broderick
Alamy Stock Photo
Tom Hanks

Alamy Stock Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio
Alamy Stock Photo
Robin Williams
Which of these regally named animals is native to Ireland?
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
King Cobra
Shutterstock
Kingfisher

Shutterstock
King Crab
Shutterstock
King Penguin
How many wives did Henry VIII have?
Alamy Stock Photo
Four
Five

Six
Seven
Who voiced the character of King Louis, the swinging Orangutan in Disney's The Jungle Book?
Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Louis Armstrong
Alamy Stock Photo
Louis Walsh

Alamy Stock Photo
Louis Prima
Alamy Stock Photo
Louis Theroux
Cleopatra supposedly bathed in what liquid?
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Snake venom
Shutterstock
Sour donkey milk

Shutterstock
White wine
Shutterstock
Perfume infused honey water
How many Irish actors played a king at some point in the Game of Thrones TV series?
Alamy Stock Photo
One
Two

Three
Four
What was the King's debut single?
Alamy Stock Photo
Hound Dog
Blue Suede Shoes

Suspicious Minds
That's All Right
Marie Antoinette once had her royal hairdresser style her hair in the shape of what?
Alamy Stock Photo
Shutterstock
A warship
Shutterstock
A royal carriage

Shutterstock
A cake
Shutterstock
A cannon
King Charles IV of France believed he was made of what substance?
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Water
Shutterstock
Silk

Shutterstock
Gold
Shutterstock
Glass
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Royal Courtier
You know all the ins and outs of the world of royalty.
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Royal Correspondent
You keep a close on on royal affairs.
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Loyal Subject
You know enough to know who runs things.
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Restless serf
Monarchy is a system of government that doesn't sit well with you.
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Guy Fawkes
You're only interested in the monarchy as far as you can overthrow it.
Share your result:

