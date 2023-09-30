Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo File image of Michael Gambon.
# Michael Gambon
Quiz: How much do you know about Michael Gambon?
The four-time Bafta winner was born in Cabra and started his stage acting career in the Gate Theatre in Dublin.
2.7k
2
36 minutes ago

DUBLIN-BORN ACTOR Michael Gambon died this week at the age of 82.

A star of screen and stage, Gambon played prime ministers, wizards, special agents, and everything in between. 

The four-time Bafta winner was born in Cabra and started his stage acting career in the Gate Theatre in Dublin.

Following the passing of Gambon this week, we want to test your knowledge of the legendary actor.

Michael Gambon is widely known for his role as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series and was cast as a replacement for the original actor who died. Who first starred as Dumbledore?
cineclassico / Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Peter Boyle
Alamy Stock Photo
Richard Harris

Alamy Stock Photo
John Mahoney
Alamy Stock Photo
Patrick Swayze
Gambon took up the role of Dumbledore in the third instalment of the film franchise. What was this film called?
Alamy Stock Photo
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Gambon was the “Star in a Reasonably-Priced Car” in a 2002 episode of the BBC's Top Gear. This segment featured celebrities driving around the Top Gear track. Why was a corner renamed “Gambon Corner” after the actor’s 2002 appearance?
Tope Gear
His car stalled on the corner
He broke a top speed record on the corner

He nearly flipped his car on the corner
He drove into a bird on the corner
Gambon made his film debut in which film?
Alamy Stock Photo
Othello
Alamy Stock Photo
Nothing But the Night

Alamy Stock Photo
The Beast Must Die
Alamy Stock Photo
Turtle Diary
And what was his final film appearance?
Alamy Stock Photo
Judy
Alamy Stock Photo
Paddington 2

Alamy Stock Photo
Johnny English Strikes Again
Alamy Stock Photo
The King's Speech
Gambon appeared in three films which were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Which film won this award?
Alamy Stock Photo
The Insider
Alamy Stock Photo
The King's Speech

Alamy Stock Photo
Gosford Park
Alamy Stock Photo
Dancing at Lughnasa
In what year did Gambon receive an Irish Film & Television Lifetime Achievement Award?
Alamy Stock Photo
2015
2016

2017
2018
In which film did Gambon portray a British Prime Minister?
Alamy Stock Photo
The King's Speech
Alamy Stock Photo
Ali G Indahouse

Alamy Stock Photo
Dad's Army
Alamy Stock Photo
Johnny English Strikes Again
True or false: Was Gambon a qualified private pilot?
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
When asked about the work needed to become Dumbledore, what was Gambon’s reply?
Alamy Stock Photo
"It takes a lot of mental strength to become Dumbledore."
"I just stick a beard on and play me."

"It’s a piece of cake."
"The fans spur me on."
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Pilot Licence
You know Gambon like he knows small planes
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Dumbledore
Your knowledge of Gambon is as effortless as his Harry Potter acting
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Agent Five in Johnny English Strikes Again
The less said the better...
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Gambon Corner
Your knowledge of Gambon is akin to his driving on Top Gear
Share your result:

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
