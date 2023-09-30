Quiz: How much do you know about Michael Gambon?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DUBLIN-BORN ACTOR Michael Gambon died this week at the age of 82.
A star of screen and stage, Gambon played prime ministers, wizards, special agents, and everything in between.
The four-time Bafta winner was born in Cabra and started his stage acting career in the Gate Theatre in Dublin.
Following the passing of Gambon this week, we want to test your knowledge of the legendary actor.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site