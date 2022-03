YOU MAY KNOW the streets of Ireland’s town like the back of your hand, but can you recognise them from above?

Test your knowledge…

This is… Google Maps Arklow Wicklow Town

Bray Greystones This is... Google Maps Youghal Cobh

Crosshaven Bantry This is... Google Maps Athy Kildare Town

Newbridge Naas This is... Google Maps Roscrea Nenagh

Cashel Thurles This is... Google Maps Ballybunion Tralee

Dingle Caherciveen This is... Google Maps Killybegs Ballyshannon

Bundoran Buncrana This is... Google Maps Derry Lisburn

Newry Enniskillen This is... Google Maps Carlingford Bangor

Skerries Dun Laoghaire This is... Google Maps Clontarf Raheny

Santry Finglas This is... Google Maps Lahinch Doolin

Ennis Kilrush Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share

Advertisement