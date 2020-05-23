Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's national parks?

IT’S NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY Week – which means there’s no better time to explore the nature in your back garden or local green spaces.

Unfortunately, most of us aren’t able to get to some of the best biodiversity beauty spots across the country. For now, we can all dream of visiting our national parks in the months ahead.

Regardless, take the time to appreciate the biodiversity around us. And if you’re filled with gusto for the natural world, why not take this quiz – and test your knowledge of Ireland’s national parks.

How many national parks does Ireland have? Shutterstock 4 17

6 36 Where does the word 'Burren' come from? Shutterstock Boíreann, which means rocky place It's the Irish for barren

It refers to the flowers that grow there It's flat like a bodhrán In which national park would you find the Muckross House and Gardens? PA Images Connemara National Park Ballycroy National Park

Killarney National Park Glenveagh National Park And where would you find that Poulanass Waterfall? Shutterstock Wicklow Mountains National Park Glenveagh National Park

Ballycroy National Park Killarney National Park This landmark is one of our national parks. What's it called? Shutterstock Avondale House Connemara Hill Fort

Knockreer House Glenveagh Castle How many species of bird have been recorded within the Burren National Park? Shutterstock 95 50

120 77 Which of these flowers is only found in the Ballycroy National Park? Shutterstock Mountain sorrel Dark-red helleborine

Marsh Saxifrage St. Patrick’s cabbage Which Irish president presented six Connemara ponies to the Connemara National Park? Shutterstock Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh Michael D Higgins

Éamon de Valera Erskine Childers Carrantuohil, in the Macgillycuddy Reeks, is the highest mountain in Ireland. How tall is it? Shutterstock 1,001m 1,039m

1,567m 1,1095m Finally, can you recognise - using only scientific names - the animal you wouldn't find in an Irish national park? Shutterstock Bubalus bubalis Meles meles

