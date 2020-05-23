This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 23 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's national parks?

Were you nurtured on our nature?

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 23 May 2020, 10:00 PM
16 minutes ago 2,544 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5105400
Image: Shutterstock/Falk-Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Falk-Photo

IT’S NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY Week – which means there’s no better time to explore the nature in your back garden or local green spaces. 

Unfortunately, most of us aren’t able to get to some of the best biodiversity beauty spots across the country. For now, we can all dream of visiting our national parks in the months ahead. 

Regardless, take the time to appreciate the biodiversity around us. And if you’re filled with gusto for the natural world, why not take this quiz – and test your knowledge of Ireland’s national parks. 

How many national parks does Ireland have?
Shutterstock
4
17

6
36
Where does the word 'Burren' come from?
Shutterstock
Boíreann, which means rocky place
It's the Irish for barren

It refers to the flowers that grow there
It's flat like a bodhrán
In which national park would you find the Muckross House and Gardens?
PA Images
Connemara National Park
Ballycroy National Park

Killarney National Park
Glenveagh National Park
And where would you find that Poulanass Waterfall?
Shutterstock
Wicklow Mountains National Park
Glenveagh National Park

Ballycroy National Park
Killarney National Park
This landmark is one of our national parks. What's it called?
Shutterstock
Avondale House
Connemara Hill Fort

Knockreer House
Glenveagh Castle
How many species of bird have been recorded within the Burren National Park?
Shutterstock
95
50

120
77
Which of these flowers is only found in the Ballycroy National Park?
Shutterstock
Mountain sorrel
Dark-red helleborine

Marsh Saxifrage
St. Patrick’s cabbage
Which Irish president presented six Connemara ponies to the Connemara National Park?
Shutterstock
Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh
Michael D Higgins

Éamon de Valera
Erskine Childers
Carrantuohil, in the Macgillycuddy Reeks, is the highest mountain in Ireland. How tall is it?
Shutterstock
1,001m
1,039m

1,567m
1,1095m
Finally, can you recognise - using only scientific names - the animal you wouldn't find in an Irish national park?
Shutterstock
Bubalus bubalis
Meles meles

Mustela erminea hibernica
Lepus timidus hibernicus
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie