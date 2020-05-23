Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's national parks?

IT’S NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY Week – which means there’s no better time to explore the nature in your back garden or local green spaces.
Unfortunately, most of us aren’t able to get to some of the best biodiversity beauty spots across the country. For now, we can all dream of visiting our national parks in the months ahead.
Regardless, take the time to appreciate the biodiversity around us. And if you’re filled with gusto for the natural world, why not take this quiz – and test your knowledge of Ireland’s national parks.
