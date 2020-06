AFTER MONTHS OF lockdown, the pubs look set to reopen their doors on Monday. Well, only pubs that serve food can reopen, the rest will have to wait until 20 July.

So after the exile from your favourite watering hole, we’ve decided to create a tricky quiz.

How well do you know these Irish pubs?

These are going to be tough. First off - where is this? Trip Advisor McSweeney's, Laois Naughton's, Galway

The Oval Bar, Cork The Wicklow Arms, Wicklow What is this very famous pub - we'll give you a clue, it's in Kerry. Tatler Jack, Killarney O’Flaherty’s Bar, Dingle

Dick Mack's, Dingle Baily’s Corner, Tralee We've moved to Westport, Mayo, for this one - and here's another clue - this particular pub is famous for having a real Grammy award behind its bar. Any idea? Facebook The Old Grainstore The Brewery

Heneghan's Matt Molloy's Into the capital for this. Where would you be if you were sat here? (The picture is from a 1947 issue of Vogue Magazine) Vogue Bankers Bar, Trinity Street The Palace Bar, Fleet Street

Devitt's, Camden Street The Long Hall, George's Street Still in the capital - where do you reckon this is? The Stag's Head The Brazen Head

The Boar's Head The Nag's Head Out west again - where's this? O’Connors, Salthill O’Connells, Eyre Square

The Skeff, Eyre Square An Púcan, Forster Street Back in the capital - it's where the Dubliners used to play frequently. Toners, Baggot Street Dawson Lounge, Dawson Street

O'Donoghue's, Merrion Row The Bailey, Duke Street Last one from Dublin - this is a very famous one. The Stag's Head The George

Murray's McSorley's This time, we're in Limerick. What pub is this? Dolan's, Dock Road Flannery's Bar, Denmark Street

The White House Bar, O'Connell Street The Locke Bar, George's Quay And finally - what is this gem called? Facebook The Castle Inn, Cork The Horse and Hound, Wicklow

Flannery's, Westmeath O'Brien's, Kerry Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Top notch! You've only gone and nailed it. We're impressed. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Daycent Fair play - a respectable score for a tough quiz. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! They didn't suit The less said about this the better. Share your result: Share