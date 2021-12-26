Quiz: Are these festive traditions from around the world real or fake?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
MOST PEOPLE HAVE their own Christmas traditions that they do every year, regardless of whether or not they really make any sense.
Going to midnight mass, doing a Christmas Day swim or going ‘on the wren’ on St Stephen’s Day are just some of the things Irish people do at Christmas.
But traditions differ widely around the world. Let’s see how much you know about these more obscure traditions in other countries.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)