#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: Are these festive traditions from around the world real or fake?

Ho-ho-hone in on your knowledge of some unusual traditions.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
15 minutes ago 2,316 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5635825

MOST PEOPLE HAVE their own Christmas traditions that they do every year, regardless of whether or not they really make any sense. 

Going to midnight mass, doing a Christmas Day swim or going ‘on the wren’ on St Stephen’s Day are just some of the things Irish people do at Christmas.

But traditions differ widely around the world. Let’s see how much you know about these more obscure traditions in other countries.

People in South Africa snack on deep fried caterpillars at Christmas.
Shutterstock
True
False
Romanians eat a traditional stew on Christmas Eve featuring meatballs, sardines and pickled carrots.
Shutterstock
True
False
In Brazil, it’s common for workers to get an extra month's salary as a festive bonus.
Shutterstock
True
False
In Kenya, Santa doesn’t travel by reindeer - he uses a camel, a Land Rover or a bike instead.
Shutterstock
True
False
Traditionally, people in Norway would hide broomsticks on Christmas Eve in case witches or spirits took them.
Shutterstock
True
False
People in Wales don’t exchange gifts on 25 December - they wait until New Year's Eve.
Shutterstock
True
False
Instead of coal, Austrian children are told they'll receive odd socks if they are bold.
Shutterstock
True
False
Many people in Japan eat KFC on Christmas Day.
Shutterstock
True
False
In the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, people rollerblade to mass on Christmas morning
Shutterstock
True
False
In Finland, it is bad luck to put a star on the top of your Christmas tree
Shutterstock
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Christmas angel
You are the angel on the top of this tree. Well done.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Gingerbread man
You are this jolly gingerbread man.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Christmas present
You are this elegantly wrapped Christmas present.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Christmas cracker
You are this Christmas cracker, and you did your best.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Christmas hat
You are this festive hat, which is just fine.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie