Quiz: Are these festive traditions from around the world real or fake?

MOST PEOPLE HAVE their own Christmas traditions that they do every year, regardless of whether or not they really make any sense.

Going to midnight mass, doing a Christmas Day swim or going ‘on the wren’ on St Stephen’s Day are just some of the things Irish people do at Christmas.

But traditions differ widely around the world. Let’s see how much you know about these more obscure traditions in other countries.

People in South Africa snack on deep fried caterpillars at Christmas. Shutterstock True False Romanians eat a traditional stew on Christmas Eve featuring meatballs, sardines and pickled carrots. Shutterstock True False In Brazil, it’s common for workers to get an extra month's salary as a festive bonus. Shutterstock True False In Kenya, Santa doesn’t travel by reindeer - he uses a camel, a Land Rover or a bike instead. Shutterstock True False Traditionally, people in Norway would hide broomsticks on Christmas Eve in case witches or spirits took them. Shutterstock True False People in Wales don’t exchange gifts on 25 December - they wait until New Year's Eve. Shutterstock True False Instead of coal, Austrian children are told they'll receive odd socks if they are bold. Shutterstock True False Many people in Japan eat KFC on Christmas Day. Shutterstock True False In the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, people rollerblade to mass on Christmas morning Shutterstock True False In Finland, it is bad luck to put a star on the top of your Christmas tree Shutterstock True False Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Christmas angel You are the angel on the top of this tree. Well done. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Gingerbread man You are this jolly gingerbread man. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Christmas present You are this elegantly wrapped Christmas present. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Christmas cracker You are this Christmas cracker, and you did your best. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Christmas hat You are this festive hat, which is just fine. Share your result: Share