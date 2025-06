THE WORLD LOST one of the 20th century’s greatest musical minds this week with the passing of Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson.

As composer and producer, Wilson is credited with inventing a massively successful and influential sound that includes some of the most recognisable pop songs of the last 70 years.

Much of their early work saw the Beach Boys reflecting the surf culture in their native California, with Surfin’ U.S.A. the bands first international hit.

So in tribute to that, how much do you know about surfing?

In the Beach Boys' Surfin' USA various surf locations are mentioned, only one is outside the USA, where is it? Wikimedia creative commons Australia Brazil

Cuba Dominica Surfing is now an Olympic sport, in which Olympics did it first make an appearance? Alamy London 2012 Rio 2016

Tokyo 2020 Paris 2024 Which of these are NOT a type of surfboard? Alamy Longboard Soft-top

Fish Board Rip Board Which island archipelago is regarded as the origin of modern surfing? Wikimedia Hawaii Maldives

Japan Philippines The Guinness Book of Record has recognised the biggest wave surfed at being 26.2m high, in what country was the record set? Alamy France Portugal

Ireland USA Located near the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, what's the local name given to the waves that have become a pilgrimage for surfers? True Films Aileens Áines

Annas Angelas Falling off the board while attempting to ride a wave is known as what? Alamy Nosedive Wipeout

Turtle roll Ripper Ireland's National Surf Centre opened in 2023, where is it? Fáilte Ireland Bundoran. Co. Donegal Lahinch, Co. Clare

Strandhill, Co. Sligo Tramore, Co. Waterford Shot by Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer and often hailed as the greatest TV ad ever, 'The Surfer' was a 1999 ad for which brand? Youtube Guinness Red Bull

Nike Coca-Cola One of the primary locations in Aussie soap Home and Away, this Summer Bay spot is known as what? Tripadvisor The Surf Shack The Surf Club

