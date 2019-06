Barack Obama drinks a pint in his ancestral village of Moneygall in 2011

NEXT WEEK, DONALD Trump will touch down in Ireland for his first visit as President of the United States.

In doing so, he’ll continue a long tradition of US presidential visits to the Emerald Isle, stretching all the way back to John F Kennedy in the 1960s.

To mark the occasion, we’re testing how much you know about the times when US presidents have visited the old sod down the years.