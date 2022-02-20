Quiz: How much do you know about the Winter Olympics?

THE 2022 BEIJING Winter Olympic Games have come to an end.

The 24th Winter Olympics were not without controversy, with human rights concerns, Covid and a US-led diplomatic boycott overshadowing the games before they had even kicked off.

Ireland had six athletes at the games, but didn’t manage to bring home a medal in any of the events.

On the last day of the games, how much do you know about the Winter Olympics? Test your knowledge.

In what year did the first Winter Olympics take place? Shutterstock 1896 1904

1916 1924 What country has hosted the Winter Olympic Games more than any other country? USA Canada

Switzerland Japan Which of these has never been a sport at the Winter Olympics? Alamy Ski ballet Skijoring

Ski biking Snowshoeing All of these are real Winter Olympic sports which have been discontinued - except one. Which one is still going? Alamy Bandy Alamy Dog sled racing

Alamy Speed skating Alamy Winter pentathlon True or false: Ireland has never won a medal at a Winter Olympics. Alamy True False What is the name of the object that is thrown in curling? Alamy A puck A stone

A slider A sweep At which Winter Olympics did Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform their famous Bolero figure skating routine? Alamy Innsbruck 1976 Lake Placid 1980

Sarajevo 1984 Calgary 1988 Which of these sports is measured to the thousandth of a second? Alamy Bobsleigh Alamy Luge

Alamy Skeleton Alamy Cross-country skiing Johannes Thingnes Bø claimed four gold medals at this year's games. In which sport does he compete? Alamy Alpine skiing Biathlon

Snowboarding Nordic combined Finally, which country will host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games? Alamy Italy Sweden

Norway Austria Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Gold medal Top of the podium - well done! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Silver medal Almost perfect! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Bronze medal Good effort Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Back to the trials Better luck next time! Share your result: Share