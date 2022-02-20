#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 20 February 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about the Winter Olympics?

The 24th Games finished today.

By Jane Moore Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,572 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5684978
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE 2022 BEIJING Winter Olympic Games have come to an end.

The 24th Winter Olympics were not without controversy, with human rights concerns, Covid and a US-led diplomatic boycott overshadowing the games before they had even kicked off. 

Ireland had six athletes at the games, but didn’t manage to bring home a medal in any of the events.

On the last day of the games, how much do you know about the Winter Olympics? Test your knowledge.

In what year did the first Winter Olympics take place?
Shutterstock
1896
1904

1916
1924
What country has hosted the Winter Olympic Games more than any other country?
USA
Canada

Switzerland
Japan
Which of these has never been a sport at the Winter Olympics?
Alamy
Ski ballet
Skijoring

Ski biking
Snowshoeing
All of these are real Winter Olympic sports which have been discontinued - except one. Which one is still going?
Alamy
Bandy
Alamy
Dog sled racing

Alamy
Speed skating
Alamy
Winter pentathlon
True or false: Ireland has never won a medal at a Winter Olympics.
Alamy
True
False
What is the name of the object that is thrown in curling?
Alamy
A puck
A stone

A slider
A sweep
At which Winter Olympics did Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform their famous Bolero figure skating routine?
Alamy
Innsbruck 1976
Lake Placid 1980

Sarajevo 1984
Calgary 1988
Which of these sports is measured to the thousandth of a second?
Alamy
Bobsleigh
Alamy
Luge

Alamy
Skeleton
Alamy
Cross-country skiing
Johannes Thingnes Bø claimed four gold medals at this year's games. In which sport does he compete?
Alamy
Alpine skiing
Biathlon

Snowboarding
Nordic combined
Finally, which country will host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games?
Alamy
Italy
Sweden

Norway
Austria
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Gold medal
Top of the podium - well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Silver medal
Almost perfect!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Bronze medal
Good effort
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Back to the trials
Better luck next time!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie