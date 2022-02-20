Quiz: How much do you know about the Winter Olympics?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE 2022 BEIJING Winter Olympic Games have come to an end.
The 24th Winter Olympics were not without controversy, with human rights concerns, Covid and a US-led diplomatic boycott overshadowing the games before they had even kicked off.
Ireland had six athletes at the games, but didn’t manage to bring home a medal in any of the events.
On the last day of the games, how much do you know about the Winter Olympics? Test your knowledge.
