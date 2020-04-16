This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 April, 2020
Quiz: Which famous leader said this?

Can you put a face to a quote?

By Conor McCrave Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 13,416 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump
Image: Shutterstock/Nicole Glass Photography
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump
Image: Shutterstock/Nicole Glass Photography

AS NATIONS ACROSS the world try to navigate a public health crisis, all eyes are on their leaders, prime ministers and presidents, who are tasked with devising a plan for their people.

Some will go down in the history books for their commitment and resolve to leave no man behind; others, sadly, will go down in history for their failure to act fast enough. 

So today, we’re testing your knowledge of some the most famous, or indeed infamous, leaders already in the history books – Can you pick out the person behind each of these quotes?

Who said: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."
Shutterstock
George W. Bush
John F. Kennedy

Bill Clinton
Abraham Lincoln
Which South African leader said: "When I talk about the end of apartheid, I prefer not to claim the honour that I have ended it."
Shutterstock
Nelson Mandela
F W de Klerk

Jacob Zuma
Bono
Which of these quotes did US President Donald Trump NOT say?
Shutterstock
"I could stand in the middle of 5th avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose voters."
"I don't mind controversy. I think controversy is a good thing, not a bad thing."

"I have many, many friends. Tremendous people who really like me. I don't need you. I have friends who don't even know they're my friend, right."
"I've always won, and I'm going to continue to win. That's the way it is."
Who said: "The world doesn't belong to leaders, the world belongs to all humanity."
Shutterstock
Ghandi
Buddha

Bob Geldof
Jesus
Which Irish president said: "I was elected by the women of Ireland, who instead of rocking the cradle, rocked the system."
Shutterstock
Michael D Higgins
Mary Robinson

Mary McAleese
Patrick Hillery
Which British prime minister said: "Standing in the middle of the road is very dangerous, you get knocked down by the traffic from both sides."
Shutterstock
Boris Johnson
Theresa May

Winston Churchill
Margaret Thatcher
Which civil rights campaigner said: "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."
Nelson Mandela
Rosa Parks

Martin Luther King
Desmond Tutu
Which billionaire-turned-politican said: "I don't need to go into office for the power. I have houses all over the world, stupendous boats... beautiful airplanes, a beautiful wife, a beautiful family... I am making a sacrifice."
Shutterstock
Donald Trump
Michael Bloomberg

Silvio Berlusconi
Chung Mong-Soon
Who said: "You can do a lot more with weapons and politeness than just politeness."
Shutterstock
Joseph Stalin
Vladimir Putin

Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Which Irish political party leader recently said: "In two or three months time when this really hits hard, we'll have our salads ready to go."
Shutterstock
Mary Lou McDonald
Eamon Ryan

Leo Varadkar
Alan Kelly
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A good effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaad!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

