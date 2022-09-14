R Kelly convicted on multiple sex abuse charges but acquitted of trial fixing

A FEDERAL JURY in the US has convicted R Kelly of several sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty on three counts of producing child child sex abuse images and three counts of child enticement.

But the jury acquitted him on a fourth child sex abuse images count as well as a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

He was found not guilty on all three counts of conspiring to receive child sex abuse images and for two further enticement charges.

His two co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.