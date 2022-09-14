Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 14 September 2022
R Kelly convicted on multiple sex abuse charges but acquitted of trial fixing

The decision comes after a federal judge in New York sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison in June for racketeering and sex trafficking.

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 11:06 PM
Image: Matt Marton/AP
Image: Matt Marton/AP

A FEDERAL JURY in the US has convicted R Kelly of several sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty on three counts of producing child child sex abuse images and three counts of child enticement.

But the jury acquitted him on a fourth child sex abuse images count as well as a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

He was found not guilty on all three counts of conspiring to receive child sex abuse images and for two further enticement charges.

His two co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

