#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

R Kelly ex-associate says he bribed official for fake ID in Aaliyah marriage

A court heard the wedding plan was hatched because Aaliyah had said she was pregnant – and R Kelly feared “jail.”

By AFP Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 8:10 AM
52 minutes ago 5,733 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5528371
Courtroom artist's sketch of R Kelly during his trial.
Image: AP/PA Images
Courtroom artist's sketch of R Kelly during his trial.
Courtroom artist's sketch of R Kelly during his trial.
Image: AP/PA Images

R KELLY’S FORMER tour manager said he bribed a worker at a public aid office to get false identification saying the late singer Aaliyah was of age, so she could marry the R&B star now on trial for sex crimes.

Testifying under a grant of immunity from later prosecution, Demetrius Smith – who worked for Kelly for more than a decade in the 1980s and 1990s – said he paid a worker $500 to secure the then-15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton a fake ID, used shortly thereafter to wed Kelly, who was then 27.

“I went to the welfare office, and I walked in, and I said, ‘Hey wanna make some money?’” Smith, now 65, said during the dramatic afternoon at the Brooklyn courthouse testerday where Kelly is on trial for crimes including racketeering, bribery and sexual exploitation of a child.

Smith told the jury Kelly and his associates hatched the wedding plan because Aaliyah had said she was pregnant – and Kelly feared “jail.”

He believed marriage could stop her from testifying against him if criminal charges were ever filed over his relationship with the teenager.

It was “to protect himself; to protect Aaliyah,” Smith said.

He testified that he and Kelly left his tour and flew back to Chicago for the whirlwind 1994 marriage, which was later annulled.

Smith said he had urged the star not to marry Aaliyah, then Kelly’s protege with whom he forged a “playful” and “flirtatious” relationship, according to the witness.

I said “he couldn’t marry her and she was too young,” Smith said, adding that the singer’s associates were encouraging the union as a solution.

“He asked me whose side I was on.”

Smith said he feared “I was getting ready to be pushed out the loop” of Kelly’s career, so “I wanted to make it happen.”

The witness grew exasperated several times during the questioning, which will continue Monday, telling the court he wished to leave and saying “I feel like I’m on trial.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I’m truly uncomfortable,” he said. “We’re continuously talking about Aaliyah. Her parents aren’t here.”

Aaliyah – whose debut album “Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number” Kelly produced – died in a plane crash in 2001, when she was 22.

The first week of the long-anticipated trial that included searing testimony from one of his accusers has offered a glimpse into the sprawling web of of physical, sexual and emotional abuse Kelly, now 54, is accused of steering for more than two decades.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie