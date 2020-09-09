This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

Health watchdog notified of 68 'significant events' of accidental or unintended exposure to ionising radiation

The majority of these events related to CT scans and involved relatively low dosses of radiation.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 4,648 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5199914
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE HEALTH WATCHDOG was notified of 68 significant events arising from accidental or unintended medical exposure to ionising radiation last year, according to a new report.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has today published an overview report on the lessons learned from notifications of events which can involve patients being sent for a scan they did not need. 

In 2019, Hiqa received 68 notifications of significant events of accidental or unintended medical exposures to patients in public and private facilities. The most commonly reported type of event (31%) was when an incorrect patient was exposed to radiation.

The report states that 68% of these events related to CT scans, 19% related to radiotherapy, 10% related to nuclear medicine and 3% related to general radiology. The majority of these events were of relatively low doses of radiation and posed little risk to patients.

Hiqa said the number is a small percentage of significant incidents relative to the total number of procedures taking place which can be conservatively estimated at over three million exposures a year.

The errors, it said, happened at various points in the patient pathway which, while in line with previous reporting nationally and international data, highlights an area for improvement for undertakings. 

John Tuffy, Regional Manager for Ionising Radiation, said the overall findings of the report indicate that the use of radiation in medicine in Ireland is generally quite safe for patients.

“The incidents which were reported to Hiqa during 2019 involved relatively low radiation doses which posed limited risk to service users,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“However, there have been radiation incidents reported internationally which resulted in severe detrimental effects to patients so ongoing vigilance and attention is required.”

It was noted in the report that in many of the notifications submitted, there was an emphasis on the error of an individual or individuals involved in the process, rather than the evaluation of the system error that lead to such incidents.

Tuffy said that while these events are unwanted, reporting is a key demonstrator of a positive patient safety culture.

“A lack of reporting does not necessarily demonstrate an absence of risk. Reporting is important, not only to ensure an undertaking is compliant but because it improves general patient safety in a service and can minimise the probability of future preventative events occurring.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie