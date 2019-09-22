Met Éireann issues rainfall warning with spot flooding likely in parts of Leinster

The rainfall radar as of 5pm this afternoon. Source: Met Éireann

HEAVY RAIN IS expected to cause spot flooding in parts of Leinster this evening.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

A band of heavy rain moving across parts of the country this evening will bring its heaviest rainfall in these counties.

As much as 20mm to 30mm is expected.

The warning issued is valid until 9pm this evening.

Thunderstorms yesterday left thousands without power for a time, and caused disruption to water supplies in parts of Dublin.